Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Thursday March 14

The Notebook opens on Broadway

Friday, March 15

The cast of Lempicka on Broadway meets the press

Video: Get a First Look at THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Notebook opens tonight at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Get your first look at the cadt in action!

Video: Des McAnuff Is Back for Seconds with THE WHO'S TOMMY

by Backstage with Richard Ridge

In 1993, Broadway was shook by a deaf, dumb and blind kid named Tommy. Now 31 years later, Des McAnuff, who won his second Tony Award for his direction of the original production, is bringing The Who's Tommy back to Broadway. Hear Des discuss the new production here!

Photos: First Look at Jodi Benson as 'Dolly Levi' in HELLO, DOLLY! at the Dr. Phillips Center

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at Jodi Benson in costume as Dolly Levi for Encore! Performing Arts' upcoming production. Performances will take place June 21 and 22, 2024 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.. (more...)

Photos: Alex Newell, Shoshana Bean, and More Perform at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award winners, Broadway legends and newcomers alike spectacularly shared LGBTQ+ stories through show tunes at Broadway Backwards at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre on March 11, 2024. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

Elton John Jukebox Musical May Come to the Stage in the Future

by Stephi Wild

An Elton John muiscal may be in the works and coming to the stage in the future! Learn more about what Elton's husband, David Furnish, had to say about the possibility.. (more...)

We're Hiring! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Full-Time Entertainment Editor

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- an editor of our Movies/TV and Music sites.. (more...)

Video: 'World Theater' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

by Michael Major

Last night's final Jeopardy! was 'World Theater.' Recently, Jeopardy has featured a 'Songs In Musicals' category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a 'Broadway is Back' category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category. Watch the video and test your knowledge!. (more...)

Video: Julie Benko Performs 'Luck Be A Lady' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

by Stephi Wild

On Monday night, Julie Benko opened the 2024 edition of Broadway Backwards with a flirty and fierce rendition of “Luck Be a Lady” from Guys and Dolls. She rolled the dice alongside an ensemble of women, for a fun and empowering dance number. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Graham Phillips & Talia Suskauer in Axelrod's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch highlights from The Axelrod Performing Arts Center's bold reimagining of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park With George.. (more...)

Billy Crystal

BILLY CRYSTAL is a Tony and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director. He is known around the world as the star of such feature films as When Harry Met Sally…, City Slickers and Analyze This; as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live; and the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards®. Crystal has hosted the GRAMMY® Awards three times and earned 5 Emmys for his work as host, writer and producer on both shows. Billy won his 6th Emmy for the HBO Comedy Special “Midnight Train to Moscow.” Crystal was the 2007 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and is a NY Times best-selling author of 5 books. In 2004, Crystal made his Broadway debut with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays, for which he won a Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering 4 Emmy Nominations. Crystal’s latest work includes the friendship comedy Standing Up, Falling Down opposite Ben Schwartz, as well as Here Today, for which Crystal co-wrote the screenplay, directed, produced, and starred opposite Tiffany Haddish. He has been married to Janice for 51 years and they have two children and four grandchildren.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Tony Yazbeck

Corey Stoll

Quincy Jones

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!