Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams & More Join KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth in KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD, a special benefit concert directed by Warren Carlyle, on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd Street).

This April, Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth—last seen on Roundabout’s stage in her celebrated Tony-nominated turn in On the Twentieth Century—is joined by a remarkable roster of Roundabout favorites for a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating longtime leader, Todd Haimes. With Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate! She Loves Me, and On the Twentieth Century) directing a stageful of stars, singers, and dancers, Roundabout’s dear friend Kristin will lead a loving tribute to a true theatre hero.

Joining Chenoweth on stage is a cavalcade of Roundabout alumni, including: Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (She Loves Me, Nine), Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Cabaret), Tony Award nominee Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me, Nine, Company), Tony Award winner Debra Monk (Company, Picnic, Amy and the Orphans), Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Sondheim on Sondheim), and reuniting as the acclaimed “Porters” from the smash-hit revival of On the Twentieth Century: Phillip Attmore, Rick Faugno, Drew King, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Proceeds from KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD support Roundabout Theatre Company’s many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout. VIP tickets and above include admission to an exclusive post-show party following the performance.