Elton John Jukebox Musical May Come to the Stage in the Future

An Elton John muiscal may be in the works and coming to the stage in the future!

The iconic singer's husband, David Furnish, revealed that this is something both he and Elton have been interested in, Furnish told The Sun at Elton's AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party. However, this would only be considered if they did something "exciting and different."

“A catalogue musical, we are always looking at it," Furnish said. "I haven’t found anything yet that really covers… I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different."

“We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalogue. But at the moment, with the two other musicals, we’re quite busy as it is.”

Furnish is, of course, referring to Tammy Faye, which has music written by Elton, along with lyrics by Jake Shears, and a book by James Graham, as well as The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Elton, lyrics by Shaina Taub and a book by Kate Wetherhead.

The Devil Wears Prada made its world premiere in Chicago in 2022 and will open in the West End this year, starring Vanessa Williams in the role of Miranda Priestly. Tammy Faye premiere in the UK in 2022, and has been confirmed to come to Broadway in the 2024-25 season.

Read the original story on The Sun.

Elton John's theatre work also includes The Lion King (Broadway/ West End/ Worldwide, Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score and Olivier Award nomination for Best New Musical), Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (Broadway/ US tour, Tony Award for Best Original Score and Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album), Billy Elliot the Musical (Broadway/ West End/ Worldwide, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and Tony Award for Best Musical),and Lestat (Broadway).

Elton John is one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time. He has achieved one diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums, over 70 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest selling single of all time, “Candle in The Wind” 1997, which sold over 33 million copies. Since launching his first tour in 1970, Elton has performed over 4,000 times in more than 80 countries.