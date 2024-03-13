Photos: First Look at Jodi Benson as 'Dolly Levi' in HELLO, DOLLY! at the Dr. Phillips Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Jodi Benson in costume as Dolly Levi for Encore! Performing Arts' upcoming production. Performances will take place June 21 and 22, 2024 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Hello, Dolly! made history on Broadway in 1964, clinching an astounding 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With four Broadway revivals and international acclaim, the musical is an undeniably timeless gem. Audiences will join Dolly on her quest to unite hearts and turn the world upside down in the pursuit of love.

Tickets can be purchased at drphillipscenter.org. A portion of the proceeds from Encore’s production of “Hello, Dolly!” will directly benefit Give Kids the World Village.

About Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson, a Disney Legend Award recipient, has devoted over 35 incredible years to The Walt Disney Company, earning global acclaim as the iconic voice of Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" and Barbie in "Toy Story." With an extensive career spanning Broadway, she received a Tony Award nomination for her role in "Crazy For You" and has starred in various productions worldwide. Benson's diverse voice talents extend to animated TV series, including Emmy Award-winning shows like "Sofia The First" and "Camp Lazlo." A celebrated concert performer, she headlined the Hollywood Bowl's "The Little Mermaid Live in Concert to Film" and sang at Carnegie Hall. She has performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts as a guest artist with the Disney Princess concert series. Jodi is also an honored guest soloist for Disney events, a resident guest soloist for Disney Cruise Line, and narrates the Candlelight Processional at Walt Disney World.

Photo Credit: Robert Buchanan Photography/8 Count Images