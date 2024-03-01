Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 01, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first..

Photos: Get a First Look at THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic movie, is currently in previews on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre. The production will officially open on Thursday, March 14. Get your first glimpse of the production here!

Video: SUFFS Company Is Marching Towards Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Suffs is a new musical that demands to be heard, and lucky for theatregoers, they can hear it starting this spring on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. 

Video: Watch Highlights from DOUBT on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Previews are underway for Doubt: A Parable, which is getting ready to open on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024. Check out highlights of the cast in action!

Photos: The Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
A newly reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY is headed to Broadway, beginning previews performances next week. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Shaina Taub and the Cast of SUFFS Give a Sneak Peek
by Bruce Glikas
Shaina Taub and the cast of Suffs gave a sneak peek at the musical with a special performance at the Great Hall at Cooper Union yesterday. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Could STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE Move to Broadway Next?
by Stephi Wild
Could Standing at the Sky's Edge be headed for Broadway in the future? The production, currently playing in London's West End, was recently visited by The Shubert Organization's chairman and CEO, Robert E. Wankel. . (more...

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY ON BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Open at the Hayes Theater This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway will make its Broadway debut this summer with Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez can currently be seen as Mary Flynn in the first Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, a role she originated Off-Broadway at New York Theater Workshop run (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk & Lortel nominations). She won the Tony, Drama Desk & OCC Awards for Carousel. Other Broadway: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/Regional: The Golden Apple, Dogfight (Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Rose Tattoo, 35mm, The Winter’s Tale. Soon to be seen in FX’s "Gladiator: American Sports Story" from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, Mendez previously starred in “All Rise” (CBS/OWN). Other TV & film: “Station 19,” “Elementary,” “Modern Family,” “Murphy Brown,” “Smash,” “The Grotto.” Debut album: This Time.

Other birthdays on this date include:
Lupita N'yongo
Kevin McCollum
Jeanna de Waal 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It’s a sad song… but we sing it anyway."

- Hadestown


