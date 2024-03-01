Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Photos: Get a First Look at THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway
Video: SUFFS Company Is Marching Towards Broadway
Video: Watch Highlights from DOUBT on Broadway
Photos: The Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
A newly reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY is headed to Broadway, beginning previews performances next week. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Shaina Taub and the Cast of SUFFS Give a Sneak Peek
by Bruce Glikas
Shaina Taub and the cast of Suffs gave a sneak peek at the musical with a special performance at the Great Hall at Cooper Union yesterday. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Could STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE Move to Broadway Next?
by Stephi Wild
Could Standing at the Sky's Edge be headed for Broadway in the future? The production, currently playing in London's West End, was recently visited by The Shubert Organization's chairman and CEO, Robert E. Wankel. . (more...)
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY ON BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Open at the Hayes Theater This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway will make its Broadway debut this summer with Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Lindsay Mendez
Lindsay Mendez can currently be seen as Mary Flynn in the first Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, a role she originated Off-Broadway at New York Theater Workshop run (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk & Lortel nominations). She won the Tony, Drama Desk & OCC Awards for Carousel. Other Broadway: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/Regional: The Golden Apple, Dogfight (Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Rose Tattoo, 35mm, The Winter’s Tale. Soon to be seen in FX’s "Gladiator: American Sports Story" from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, Mendez previously starred in “All Rise” (CBS/OWN). Other TV & film: “Station 19,” “Elementary,” “Modern Family,” “Murphy Brown,” “Smash,” “The Grotto.” Debut album: This Time.
