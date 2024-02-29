Photos: Shaina Taub and the Cast of SUFFS Give a Sneak Peek

Suffs will begin performances on March 26th at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night set for April 18th.
Shaina Taub and the cast of Suffs gave a sneak peek at the musical with a special performance at the Great Hall at Cooper Union yesterday. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
At this one-day-only event, attendees were able to get a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on stage at Suffs in March! There were performances of a few songs from the show and the cast and team talked about about the story of Suffs.
Suffs will star book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter and winner of the Kleban Prize, the Fred Ebb Award, the Jonathan Larson Grant, and the NYCLU's Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. She created and starred in acclaimed musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park, has released three solo albums, and is currently signed to Atlantic Records.
Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Leigh Silverman and The Cast of "Suffs"
Director Leigh Silverman and The Cast of "Suffs"
Anastacia McCleskey, Nikki M. James, Shaina Taub and The Cast of "Suffs"
Shaina Taub, Nikki M. James and The Cast of "Suffs"
Shaina Taub, Nikki M. James and The Cast of "Suffs"
Emily Skinner, Jaygee Macapugay, Grace McLean, Jenn Colella and The Cast of "Suffs"
Nadia Dandashi and The Cast of "Suffs"
Kim Blanck, Hannah Cruz, Nadia Dandashi, Ally Bonino and Shaina Taub
Kim Blanck, Hannah Cruz, Nadia Dandashi, Ally Bonino and Shaina Taub
Kim Blanck, Hannah Cruz, Nadia Dandashi, Ally Bonino and Shaina Taub
Kim Blanck, Hannah Cruz, Nadia Dandashi, Ally Bonino and Shaina Taub
Director Leigh Silverman
Choreographer Mayte Natalio
Jenn Colella and The Cast of "Suffs"
Shaina Taub, Jenn Colella and Emily Skinner
The Cast of "Suffs"
The Cast of "Suffs"
The Cast of "Suffs"
The Cast of "Suffs"
The Cast of "Suffs"
Nikki M. James, Ally Bonino, Shaina Taub and Jenn Colella
The Cast of "Suffs"
Music Director Andrea Grody
Meena Harris
Jenn Colella and Emily Skinner
Director Leigh Silverman and Choreographer Mayte Natalio
Tsilala Brock and Grace McLean
Anastacia McCleskey and Nikki M. James
Jaygee Macapugay and Hannah Cruz
Producer Jill Furman, Director Leigh Silverman and Producer Rachel Sussman
Anastacia McCleskey, Emily Skinner, Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James and Shaina Taub
Choreographer Mayte Natalio and Music Director Andrea Grody
Book Writer, Composer & Actress Shaina Taub
Videos