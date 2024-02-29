Photos: Shaina Taub and the Cast of SUFFS Give a Sneak Peek

Shaina Taub and the cast of Suffs gave a sneak peek at the musical with a special performance at the Great Hall at Cooper Union yesterday. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

At this one-day-only event, attendees were able to get a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on stage at Suffs in March! There were performances of a few songs from the show and the cast and team talked about about the story of Suffs.

Suffs will begin performances on March 26th at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night set for April 18th.

Suffs will star book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter and winner of the Kleban Prize, the Fred Ebb Award, the Jonathan Larson Grant, and the NYCLU's Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. She created and starred in acclaimed musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park, has released three solo albums, and is currently signed to Atlantic Records.

Suffs will also star Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas