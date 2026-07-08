Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2026- SIX To Welcome Two New Queens and More

Video: Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman in ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre

by Joshua Wright

Goodman Theatre has released first look footage of ICEBOY! OR THE COMPLETELY UNTRUE STORY OF HOW EUGENE O'NEILL CAME TO WRITE 'THE ICEMAN COMETH,' the world premiere musical now extended for a third and final time through August 16, 2026 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. . (more...)

Video: Matt Doyle, Beth Leavel Perform 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Michael Major

Ogunquit Playhouse has released new footage from their summer production of HELLO, DOLLY!, with Tony Award winners Matt Doyle, Beth Leavel, and more performing 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes.' The video offers a new look at the Doyle with Davey Fried.. (more...)