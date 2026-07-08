Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2026- SIX To Welcome Two New Queens and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of theater:
On Broadway: OH, MARY hit the top 5 at the box office, while SIX welcomed new cast members including Netflix's Owning Manhattan star Chloe Tucker Caine. Plus, Dolly Parton's new musical is heading to Broadway this December!
Must-Watch Moments: Bernadette Peters introduced adorable pups on Live with Kelly and Mark ahead of Broadway Barks, and we have first look footage from Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman in ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre.
And More: Vanessa Williams is departing THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA in London's West End, HADESTOWN became the 31st longest-running Broadway show, and beloved performer Louise Lasser passed away at 87.
Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 12
Dog Day Afternoon closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/6/26 - OH, MARY Hits the Top 5, Plus More
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 07/06/2026.
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SIX On Broadway to Welcome OWNING MANHATTAN Star Chloe Tucker Caine and Singer/Songwriter Stephanie Jae Park
Netflix's 'Owning Manhattan' star Chloe Tucker Caine will make her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn, while Hamilton alum Stephanie Jae Park joins SIX as Catherine Parr at the Lena Horne Theatre.
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DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL is Coming to Broadway in December
Dolly: A True Original Musical will come to Broadway this winter featuring music by Parton that includes some of her iconic hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.
|Must Watch
|Video: Bernadette Peters Introduces Dogs on LIVE Ahead of Broadway Barks
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winning performer Bernadette Peters (along with several adorable pups!) stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday to talk about the return of Broadway Barks, now in its 28th year. Meet the dogs by watching the video!. (more...)
|Video: SOUTH PACIFIC Opening Night Footage From The Muny
by Michael Major
Opening night footage from The Muny's production of SOUTH PACIFIC, the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, is now available online. The show runs through July 12 at the outdoor Forest Park venue in St. Louis. Watch the video!. (more...)
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Video: Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman in ICEBOY! at Goodman Theatre
Video: Matt Doyle, Beth Leavel Perform 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse
|Hot Photos
|Photos: First Look at Chrissy Metz & Joey Fatone in & JULIET on Broadway
by Michael Major
You can now get a first look at Joey Fatone and Chrissy Metz starring together on Broadway in & Juliet. Chrissy Metz made her Broadway debut as ‘Angelique’ in the Broadway musical last month.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Doris Duke Foundation (DDF) has announced five grants in partnership with the Ford Foundation. These grants total more than $4 million over 5 years. Learn more about the new grants here!. (more...)
Right Angle Entertainment Names Todd Rossi as First-Ever VP of Marketing and Revenue
by Stephi Wild
Right Angle Entertainment appointed Todd Rossi to a newly created VP of Marketing and Revenue role, the company's first. Rossi brings over 20 years of live entertainment marketing and revenue strategy experience.. (more...)
Colorado Educator Shawn Hann Named 2026 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Shawn Hann of Denver School of the Arts has been named the 2026 Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year by The ASCAP Foundation and the Educational Theatre Foundation.. (more...)
Above the Title Entertainment to Represent Adam Gopnik's TALK THERAPY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Above the Title Entertainment has launched its exclusive management and booking partnership with writer, essayist, and performer Adam Gopnik for his theatrical production, Talk Therapy.. (more...)
Impulse Scena Launches International Initiative for New Musical Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Impulse Scena, a U.S.-based platform connecting Broadway and Europe, is launching with Carmen. A New York Story as its first production, featuring music by Iván Macías and lyrics by Félix Amador.. (more...)
AXIS Dance Company Appoints Holly Million as Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
AXIS Dance Company has appointed Holly Million as its new Executive Director. As Executive Director, Million will oversee AXIS Dance Company's financial strategy, fundraising, operations, and organizational growth.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Spring Awakening, the first-ever vinyl release of the original Broadway cast recording will be released by Decca Broadway this summer.. (more...)
Stage and Screen Veteran Louise Lasser Passes Away at 87
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen performer Louise Lasser, who was best known for playing the title role in the TV series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, has passed away at the age of 87.. (more...)
¡Ya hay nominados oficiales! Arranca la segunda ronda de los Premios BroadwayWorld Spain 2026
by Adela González Pérez
Los contadores se ponen a cero: LOS MISERABLES (16) y WICKED (14) lideran una espectacular lista de finalistas donde el público tiene la última palabra. (more...)
Frankie Grande Suffers Concussion After Hit With Prop On Stage at TITANIQUE
by Stephi Wild
Frankie Grande has shared that he suffered a concussion after getting hit with a prop on stage during a recent performance of Titanique on Broadway. Learn more here.. (more...)
HERE COMES J. EDGAR! Musical Eyes Broadway Transfer
by Michael Major
As Here Comes J. Edgar's long-awaited stage debut starts to sell out in the UK, Harry Shearer and Tom Leopold are already eyeing a Broadway and West End run. The musical is set to premiere at King's Head Theatre, after first airing on the radio.. (more...)
HADESTOWN Becomes the 31st Longest-Running Broadway Show
by Michael Major
Hadestown is now the 31st longest-running show in Broadway history. The musical has now surpassed the 1998 revival of “Cabaret” and “Annie” as it continues its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Watch a new video!. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo, Michael Feinstein Among Headliners for 2026 National Book Festival
by Josh Sharpe
Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and musical theater performer Michael Feinstein are among the headliners confirmed for The Library of Congress National Book Festival, returning on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. . (more...)
Julia Lester to Star in the World Premiere of HUNGRY WOMEN Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for Melissa Maney’s Hungry Women, directed by Daniella Caggiano. Hungry Women will play a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse. The cast features Julia Lester, Zoe Dean, Mariyea, and Sophie Zmorrod.. (more...)
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 25th Anniversary Tour Adds New York City Stop
by Josh Sharpe
A 25th anniversary tour is currently underway for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a live celebration of the cult movie musical from John Cameron Mitchell. A slew of new dates have been added since its original announcement, including stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and a November date at the Beacon Theatre.. (more...)
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Perform at World Cup Fan Event at Rockefeller Center
by Stephi Wild
Broadway’s BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB will team up with Telemundo to host a free, live event featuring the Broadway musical’s band and choreography at The Rink at Rockefeller Center turned Telemundo Fan Village.. (more...)
PATTI LUPONE: A LIFE IN NOTES and More Set for Lyrics & Lyricists 26-27 Concerts
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 92nd Street Y has revealed a new lineup of American Songbook concerts, including the signature Lyrics & Lyricists series, as part of the 2026/27 Tisch Music Season. Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes opens the season.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"The time of life is short! To spend that shortness basely were too long."
- Henry IV