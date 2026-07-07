Frankie Grande Suffers Concussion After Hit With Prop On Stage at TITANIQUE

Frankie Grande has shared that he suffered a concussion after getting hit with a prop on stage during a recent performance of Titanique on Broadway. Grande shared a photo on Instagram showcasing the injury, which happened when he threw a prop wheel into the air and it hit him in the nose.

"Serving face, literally!" Grande wrote in the caption. "In Thursday’s showstopper moment, I launched the wheel into the air… and my nose caught it before my hands did! Turns out, being gay doesn’t give me catching superpowers. So, I gave myself a little “ouchie” (okay, maybe a concussion) Out of the show ’til tomorrow. Catch you soon, my loves!"

Grande originated the role of Victor Garber/Luigi in the musical, beginning with its off-Broadway run in 2018. He has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages, and starred in television favorites including “Big Brother” and “Henry Danger.” In June, Frankie released his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom with Casablanca of Republic Records. Most recently, Frankie starred as Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at the Bucks County Playhouse. He also recently celebrated the release of his new book, Supergay!: A Memoir.

The Broadway cast of Titanique also includes Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, John Riddle, and Layton Williams. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.

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