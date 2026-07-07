OWNING MANHATTAN's Chloe Tucker Caine and Stephanie Jae Park Will Join SIX on Broadway

Two new Queens will be taking up residency on Broadway as star of the Netflix hit “Owning Manhattan,” Chloe Tucker Caine, and singer/songwriter Stephanie Jae Park join the Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Six!

Chloe Tucker Caine will make her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn and Stephanie Jae Park, who starred as Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway, will play Catherine Parr. The two new queens will begin performances August 17, 2026 and will run through February 14, 2027.

Chloe Tucker Caine (Anne Boleyn) began her career in musical theater, with credits including Sophie in Mamma Mia!(National Tour), Ginny in Chasing the Song (La Jolla Playhouse), and Danielle in Death of the Moon: A One Woman Show (Off-Broadway). She later transitioned into luxury real estate at SERHANT, where she became known as a breakout lead on Netflix's “Owning Manhattan.” Drawing on her Broadway background, Chloe created the viral “Chloe in Manhattan” series, transforming luxury property tours into original musical productions. The series garnered millions of views and widespread industry recognition for redefining how luxury real estate is marketed through storytelling and performance, with Realtor.com praising her videos as “the most innovative real- estate tours ever created.” She was recently recognized as a “Reality Star on the Rise” by Netflix, and is thrilled to be returning to her theatrical roots with her Broadway debut in Six.

Stephanie Jae Park (Catherine Parr) is an NYC-based artist whose career spans Broadway, film, and television, and concert stages around the world. Born and raised on Guam, this Korean American island girl is thrilled to be joining the epic Queendom at Six! Select theatre credits include Hamilton (Broadway and Tour, Eliza), Monte Cristo (Haydée, Lucille Lortel Award nominee), War Paint (OBC), and The King and I (Lincoln Center). On screen, she has appeared in “Black Rabbit,” “The Nanny,” “The Pen,” “Again,” and “The Blessing.” As a concert artist, Stephanie performs solo and orchestral concerts around the world, blending Broadway storytelling with her distinctive genre-blending style. When she's not performing, she loves collaborating with fellow artists and developing original work at Saffron Lips Studio. IG: @stephanieslaypark

Kirstin Maldonado will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on August 9 and Anna Uzele, who originated the role of Catherine Parr on Broadway, played her final performance on July 5.

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history.

The current cast of Six features Khaila Wilcoxon (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Redwood, Hadestown) who plays Catherine of Aragon, Kirstin Maldonado (member of the vocal sensation Pentatonix) who plays Anne Boleyn through August 9, Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends) who plays Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson (Broadway and National Tour of Six, the Dolly Parton musical) who plays Anna of Cleves, Grammy Award-winner Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Disney's Moana 2) who plays Katherine Howard, and Aiyana Smash (Broadway debut, National Tour of Rent) who plays Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Taylor Pearlstein as alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

Six is produced by Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling(Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has over 194 million streams to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHTwas released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway's Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and Six the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) collectively have over 1 billion streams.

Universal Pictures Content Group will release Six The Musical Live!, a live capture film recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, with the original West End Queens reprising their roles, in US and Canadian movie theatres on August 14th.

The National Tour of Six is currently playing in cities throughout the US.

Six is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, and in cities throughout Europe. Six will return to Australia beginning July 24, 2026.

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