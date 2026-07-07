HADESTOWN Becomes the 31st Longest-Running Broadway Show

Hadestown is now the 31st longest-running show in Broadway history. The Tony-winning musical has now surpassed the 1998 revival of Cabaret and the original production of Annie as it continues its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The show celebrated its new record with a video on social media, showing a subway train moving past posters of the shows Hadestown has now out-run.

In 2023, the production also became the longest-running show in the 100-year history of the Walter Kerr Theatre, surpassing previous record-holder Proof and other beloved productions such as A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Doubt, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Angels in America, Springsteen on Broadway, Seven Guitars, My Sister Eileen, and many others.

The complete list of longest running Broadway show of all time, including hits like The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Cats, and more, is here.

Hadestown began preview performances at the Kerr on March 22, 2019 and opened April 17, 2019 to rave reviews. The production is the most honored show of that season winning Best Musical from the Tony Awards, the Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Drama League Awards. The show also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work.