Julia Lester to Star in the World Premiere of HUNGRY WOMEN Off-Broadway

The cast has been revealed for Melissa Maney’s Hungry Women, directed by Daniella Caggiano. Hungry Women will play a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse. Performances begin Thursday, July 23, and continue through Sunday, August 30. Opening Night is Saturday, July 25 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $44-$69 and available now.

The production stars Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominee Julia Lester (Little Red in the 2022 revival of Into the Woods, Queens, All Nighter (Clarence Derwent Award winner, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations), I Can Get It For You Wholesale (Dorian Theater Award nomination) TV/film: Netflix’s “The Four Seasons” (Netflix), Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” with Zoe Dean (Hungry Women (Rounds 1 + 2 of the 2025 SoHo Playhouse Lighthouse Series), The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends (The Players Theatre), and the award-winning film Stranded, dir. Ian Aric), Mariyea (Miss Bushwig 2025; Paramount+’s Noah’s Arc The Movie), and Sophie Zmorrod (The Kite Runner (National Tour), Odyssey (The Acting Company), and a one-woman Hamlet at The Brick (Machine Learning Hamlet). TV: FX’s “Gladiator: American Sports Story” (FX), ABC’s “For Life”).

If men went extinct, what would our world look like? Hungry Women envisions this exact reality across two hundred years. A dark comedy that blends absurdism and the macabre through a feminist lens, the play explores survival, identity, sexuality, motherhood, and the reshaping of power in the absence of the patriarchy. In the end, it asks: What are women most hungry for?

The production features scenic and projection design by Qingan Zhang, costume design by Olivia Hern, lighting design by Annie Garrett-Larsen, sound design by Chris Verde, and dramaturgy by Alejandra Godoy. Kaelin Elizabeth Fuld is the stage manager. Elise Joyner is the assistant stage manager. Publicity, Social Media and Marketing Consulting by Kampfire.

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