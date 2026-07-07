Video: Bernadette Peters Introduces Dogs on LIVE Ahead of Broadway Barks





Tony Award-winning performer Bernadette Peters (along with several adorable pups!) stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday to talk about the return of Broadway Barks, now in its 28th year. Meet the dogs by watching the video, which ranges from doodles to bulldogs to Yorkies and more.

Broadway Barks partners with animal shelters and adoption agencies (such as 1 Love 4 Animals) to provide people with an opportunity to adopt dogs in need of homes. She founded the event in 1998 with fellow performer Mary Tyler Moore.

Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a ‘meet and greet’ of all the adoptable pets; from 5-6:30 p.m., adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars for the celebrity presentations.

This year, the annual event will take place on Saturday, July 11th, with Andrew Rannells as co-host. Other Broadway names in attendance will include Melissa Barrera, Shoshana Bean, Alex Brightman, Ayo Edebiri, Sara Chase, and more.

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998. Over the past 27 years, more than 2,500 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

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