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Photos: First Look at Chrissy Metz & Joey Fatone in & JULIET on Broadway

Joey Fatone returned to & Juliet as ‘Lance’ for an encore run, and will be sharing the role with Paulo Szot throughout the summer.

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You can now get a first look at Joey Fatone and Chrissy Metz starring together on Broadway in & Juliet. Chrissy Metz made her Broadway debut as ‘Angelique’ in the Broadway musical last month, and will remain in the show through September 13.

Joey Fatone returned to & Juliet as ‘Lance’ on July 2 for an encore run (his third one!). He’ll be starring in the show throughout the summer, sharing the role with Tony Award-winning original star Paulo Szot.

For a breakdown of dates, see below:

Thursday, July 2 - Sunday, July 12: Joey Fatone
Tuesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 26 (mat): Paulo Szot
Tuesday, July 28 - Sunday, August 2: Paulo Szot
Tuesday, August 4 - Saturday, August 15: Joey Fatone
Tuesday, Aug 18 - Sunday, August 30: Paulo Szot
Tuesday, September 1 - Sunday, September 6: Joey Fatone

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

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