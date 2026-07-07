SPRING AWAKENING Original Cast Recording Coming to Vinyl for the First Time, Featuring Unreleased Lea Michele & Gavin Creel Duet

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Spring Awakening, the first-ever vinyl release of the original Broadway cast recording will be released by Decca Broadway this summer.

Newly mastered for vinyl, the release will be available on August 14th and includes two previously unreleased archival recordings: “All Begin to Call,” a 2000 duet featuring Lea Michele and the late Gavin Creel, and “As Shadows Do,” performed by Lauren Pritchard. Pre-orders are available now here.

Produced in collaboration with show creators Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, the special twentieth-anniversary edition vinyl will be available on standard black vinyl and limited-edition red-and-black marbled vinyl. The deluxe package includes a 24-page booklet featuring rare photos, essays, complete lyrics, and an all-new oral history with the original cast and creative team.

The vinyl release aims to serve as the definitive document of Spring Awakening, preserving the songs from the production that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and launched the careers of stars including Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff. “All Begin to Call” originates from a 2000 workshop and features a fourteen-year-old Lea Michele alongside Gavin Creel and “As Shadows Do,” featuring Lauren Pritchard, was originally written to open the musical’s second act before ultimately being cut from the show.

The album was recorded in the months following the show’s acclaimed Atlantic Theatre Company run and released just days after its Broadway debut. Unlike a traditional cast album, much of the recording was made in Duncan Sheik’s home studio, preserving performances, arrangements, and creative choices from a production that was still discovering its final form.

Speaking on the anniversary, Steven Sater says: “Something started crazy – sweet and unknown… Twenty years ago, Spring Awakening had just opened at the Atlantic Theater, and we were hoping and praying each evening that enough young people would stream in, last minute, to fill our 199-seat ‘home.’

It is remarkable -- unfathomable, really -- how many theaters our show has played in since and how many lives it has touched. Never could we have imagined that we’d be celebrating our anniversary with a long-sought vinyl release of our 2006 cast album, which was recorded just in time for our Broadway opening. I am forever grateful to our entire team at Decca Broadway/Universal Music for giving us the chance. So much love and care has gone into every detail, including the gorgeous photo-laden packaging.

Finally, it is a dream come true that we’ve been able to include archival recordings of two cut songs: a ballad sung by the young Lea Michele and Gavin Creel, and a mid-tempo anthem featuring Lauren Pritchard. ‘Who can say what dreams are,’ indeed.”

Featuring music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening is the Tony Award-winning musical based on Frank Wedekind’s play of the same name. Set in late 19th-century Germany, the story follows a group of teenagers as they navigate adolescence, sexuality, self-discovery, and the consequences of living in a society shaped by repression and silence. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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