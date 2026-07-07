Video: Matt Doyle, Beth Leavel Perform 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has released new footage from their summer production of HELLO, DOLLY!, with Tony Award winners Matt Doyle, Beth Leavel, and more performing "Put On Your Sunday Clothes." The video offers a new look at the Doyle kicking off the number with Davey Fried, before the ensemble takes over with Leavel. The production runs through July 18, 2026.

HELLO, DOLLY! features a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The show follows the irrepressible matchmaker Dolly Levi as she inserts herself into the lives of a Yonkers merchant and his circle, culminating in the title number's famous parade sequence and the sweeping first-act closer showcased in the new clip.

The Ogunquit production features Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles alongside Doyle and Leavel, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and Gianna Vasquez Bartolini.

An earlier clip of Leavel performing the title song was also released last month. See photos from the production here.