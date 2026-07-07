BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Perform at World Cup Fan Event at Rockefeller Center

Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club will team up with Telemundo to host a free, live event featuring the Broadway musical’s band and choreography on Thursday, July 16 at 1:15pm at The Rink at Rockefeller Center turned Telemundo Fan Village. The Telemundo Fan Village will take over Rockefeller Center, transforming the iconic Rink into ‘The Pitch’ – a playable soccer field, which will also be the home to a series of events to celebrate the 2026 World Cup.

Hosted by Telemundo’s Lourdes Stephen, this special event will bring fans together for an afternoon celebrating Latin culture, music, dance, and the global spirit of the World Cup. Attendees will enjoy live performances by Buena Vista Social Club’s Tony Award-winning band and have the chance to learn some of the show's Tony Award-winning choreography alongside members of the Broadway company.

The event is free and open to the public - to pre-register for access, fans can sign up at the link here.

About The NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village

Rockefeller Center will celebrate the world’s game this July with the NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center from Monday, July 6 through Sunday, July 19, featuring live match viewing from Telemundo in Spanish, youth and adult soccer clinics, movie nights, family activities, and special fan experiences in the heart of Manhattan.

The NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center will be comprised of Top of the Rock, the official NYNJ World Cup 26™ Viewpoint, which takes fans 70 floors above Manhattan and features live match streaming with sweeping 360-degree views of New York City, fan giveaways, and more; The Pitch, which transforms The Rink into a playable soccer field and features live Spanish-language match broadcasts by Telemundo on two giant screens; Champion’s Garden, which transforms Rockefeller Center’s iconic Channel Gardens into a living tribute to the eight nations that have lifted the FIFA World Cup™ trophy, celebrating the history and spirit of the tournament with a photo exhibition curated by the FIFA Museum; Global Fan Plaza set across the entirety of Rockefeller Plaza, offering interactive experiences that celebrate the global energy of the World Cup.

The Fan Village will be open Monday, July 6 through Sunday, July 19, 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM EST on all match days and 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM EST on non-match days.

Visitors are encouraged to register in advance for NYNJ World Cup 26 & Telemundo Fan Village at Rockefeller Center programming on The Pitch, which includes:

Many experiences will be available through pre-registration, with select walk-up opportunities offered based on availability. Entrance to the pitch will be shared via event confirmation. All clinics will be free and open to the public but require pre-registration on the corresponding event page here. Live match viewing is free and open to the public throughout the entirety of the fan village.

About Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLU brings the 1997 GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

Buena Vista Social Club is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia). A Special Tony Award was awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, and the Original Broadway Cast Recording received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Additional awards recognition includes 2 Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and the Actors’ Equity Association’s ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Josh Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Brian M. Love, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Malcolm Miles Young, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

The recipients of the 2025 Special Tony Award for the musicians who make up the Buena Vista Social Club band are Marco Paguia (Conductor/Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), Román Diaz (Percussion), and Leonardo Reyna (Piano).

Buena Vista Social Club features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

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