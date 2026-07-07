HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 25th Anniversary Tour Adds New York City Stop

A 25th anniversary tour is currently underway for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a live celebration of the cult movie musical from John Cameron Mitchell. A slew of new dates have been added since its original announcement, including stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and a November date at the Beacon Theatre.

The tour, which kicked off in Orlando last month, features a 4K screening of the 2001 film with Mitchell himself in attendance. Take a look at the full date listing below and purchase tickets here, now on sale.

Attendees are treated to an in-person conversation with the writer, director and actor, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from its creation, audience Q&A, and a special acoustic performance. Post-show meet-and-greet add-ons will also be available. For the Chicago show, an original 35mm print will be screened.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch first debuted as an Off-Broadway stage musical in 1998. Created by John Cameron Mitchell and composer/lyricist Stephen Trask, the musical tells the story of Hedwig (originally played by Mitchell), an East German punk rock singer. Raised a boy in East Berlin, Hedwig undergoes a traumatic personal transformation to emigrate to the U.S., where she reinvents herself as an "internationally ignored" talented rock diva.

The musical has become a cult classic, as is the film adaptation, which garnered Mitchell a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the title character. The musical later came to Broadway in 2014, starring Neil Patrick Harris and, later, Mitchell as Hedwig. The production won four 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:

July 7 - Chicago, IL - Music Box Theatre

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Music Box Theatre

July 14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

July 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

July 19 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

July 20 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

July 21 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

August 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

August 5 - Austin, TX - Emo S

August 7 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

August 9 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

August 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro

September 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

September 20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

September 29 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

October 1 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center

October 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

October 21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 24 - Kansas City, MO - Screenland Armour

October 26 - Kansas City, MO - Screenland Armour

October 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

November 7 - Palm Springs, CA - Palm Springs Cultural Center

November 11 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

November 13 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

November 16 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas