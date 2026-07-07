HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 25th Anniversary Tour Adds New York City Stop
The tour, which kicked off in Orlando last month, features a 4K screening of the 2001 film with James Cameron Mitchell in attendance.
A 25th anniversary tour is currently underway for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a live celebration of the cult movie musical from John Cameron Mitchell. A slew of new dates have been added since its original announcement, including stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and a November date at the Beacon Theatre.
The tour, which kicked off in Orlando last month, features a 4K screening of the 2001 film with Mitchell himself in attendance. Take a look at the full date listing below and purchase tickets here, now on sale.
Attendees are treated to an in-person conversation with the writer, director and actor, featuring behind-the-scenes stories from its creation, audience Q&A, and a special acoustic performance. Post-show meet-and-greet add-ons will also be available. For the Chicago show, an original 35mm print will be screened.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch first debuted as an Off-Broadway stage musical in 1998. Created by John Cameron Mitchell and composer/lyricist Stephen Trask, the musical tells the story of Hedwig (originally played by Mitchell), an East German punk rock singer. Raised a boy in East Berlin, Hedwig undergoes a traumatic personal transformation to emigrate to the U.S., where she reinvents herself as an "internationally ignored" talented rock diva.
The musical has become a cult classic, as is the film adaptation, which garnered Mitchell a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the title character. The musical later came to Broadway in 2014, starring Neil Patrick Harris and, later, Mitchell as Hedwig. The production won four 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:
July 7 - Chicago, IL - Music Box Theatre
July 8 - Chicago, IL - Music Box Theatre
July 14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
July 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
July 19 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
July 20 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
July 21 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
August 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
August 5 - Austin, TX - Emo S
August 7 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
August 9 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
August 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro
September 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre
September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Wilshire Ebell Theatre
September 20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
September 29 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
October 1 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center
October 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
October 21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
October 24 - Kansas City, MO - Screenland Armour
October 26 - Kansas City, MO - Screenland Armour
October 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
November 7 - Palm Springs, CA - Palm Springs Cultural Center
November 11 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
November 13 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
November 16 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas