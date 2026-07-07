Vanessa Williams to Depart THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA THE MUSICAL in the West End

Vanessa Williams will end her run as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada the Musical in London's West End. Also departing the show will be Matt Henry, MBE as Nigel.

The new cast members taking over the roles will be announced in due course. Williams and Henry will continue performances until Saturday 19 September, and Saturday 17 October respectively.

The full cast alongside Williams and Henry are; Stevie Doc (winner of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream) as Andy, with Taila Halford (Shucked; School of Rock) as Emily, and Keelan McAuley (Clueless; Heathers) as Andy's boyfriend Nate, and Dominic Andersen (Heathers; The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as Christian.

The ensemble are: Gabby Antrobus, Georgia Aspinall, Anta Bah, Selena Barron, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Pamela Blair, Jenna Bonner, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Lloyd Davies, Jinny Gold, Selina Hamilton, Kimberley Hoyle,Luke Jackson, Emma Johnson, Justin-Lee Jones, Debbie Kurup, Mark Lamb, Ethan Le Phong, Brandon Lee Sears, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Dean Makowski-Clayton, Shannon Molloy, Eleanor Peach, Joshua Robinson, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani, Harry Tunningley, Alex Woodward and Tara Yasmin.

Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre's history. The production opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to arriving in the West End last summer, from 06 July – 17 August 2024.

The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

About The Devil Wears Prada

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she's always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on 01 May 2026 with its original leading cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprising their roles.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Avenue Q and Rent), David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Into The Woods, Mrs Doubtfire, Two Strangers) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

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