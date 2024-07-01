Video: Neil Diamond FaceTimes Into Final Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Beautiful Noise took its final bow on Broadway last night.

Watch as Neil Diamond FaceTimes into the final curtain call!

A Beautiful Noise began Broadway previews on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and opened on Sunday, December 4.

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett.

A Beautiful Noise will launch a North American tour this fall from Providence, Rhode Island.