Video: Neil Diamond FaceTimes Into Final Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

See footage from the show's final bow!

By: Jul. 01, 2024
A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Neil Diamond FaceTimes Into Final Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A Beautiful Noise took its final bow on Broadway last night.

LATEST NEWS

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2024 - Where to Watch DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED & More
Video: Neil Diamond FaceTimes Into Final Performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Sir Ian McKellen Pulls Out of PLAYER KINGS Tour Following Onstage Fall
Videos: Watch Clips of Cynthia Erivo in HART TO HEART Season 4

Watch as Neil Diamond FaceTimes into the final curtain call! 

A Beautiful Noise began Broadway previews on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and opened on Sunday, December 4.

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett.

A Beautiful Noise will launch a North American tour this fall from Providence, Rhode Island.





Videos