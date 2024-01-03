Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 03th, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Days of Wine and Roses begins previews on Broadway

BWW Exclusive: Broadway's Hugh Panaro Gets an Unexpected Surprise for the New Year (A True Story)

by Team BWW

Happy New Year from everyone at BroadwayWorld. Well, here’s a story you won’t find anywhere else after we spoke with Broadway favorite, Hugh Panaro, over the holiday weekend when we heard about the unexpected surprise event that occurred, as we were all ringing in the new year.. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Kaylee Olson of SPAMALOT Shares Pre-Show Rituals, Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Kaylee Olson of Spamalot! Kaylee told us all about her pre-show rituals, favorite backstage moments, and more!

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!

by Sidney Paterra

2024 is here at last and all eyes are already on the lineup for the new Broadway season! Many Broadway productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2024!

Nicole Parker to Replace Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE in February & March

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Comedian and screen & stage star Nicole Parker will re-board the ship of dreams for a limited return engagement as Céline Dion, in the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique.. (more...)

Lindsay Mendez Announces Engagement to J. Alex Brinson

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez has announced her engagement to J. Alex Brinson! . (more...)

Kennedy Kanagawa Announces Engagement to David Gow

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kennedy Kanagawa, who most recently starred Milky White in Into the Woods on Broadway, is engaged!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/31/2023.. (more...)

VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below

by Joshua Wright

Aaron Tveit celebrated the New Year at 54 Below with a concert at 54 Below. In the concert, he performed 'I'm Just Ken' from the Barbie Movie. See the full performance. . (more...)

Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Full New Year's Eve Special, Available to Stream Now

by Stephi Wild

Cynthia Erivo's New Year's Eve PBS special is now available to stream online! Watch the full special in the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLS

by Michael Major

Watch a new video clip from the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, featuring Reneé Rapp as Regina George! (more...)

Justin Paul

Other birthdays on this date include:

Telly Leung

Anna May Wong

Keith Levenson

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!