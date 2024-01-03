Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 03th, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet:
Saturday, December 6, 2024
BWW Exclusive: Broadway's Hugh Panaro Gets an Unexpected Surprise for the New Year (A True Story)
Words From The Wings: Kaylee Olson of SPAMALOT Shares Pre-Show Rituals, Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!
Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
Nicole Parker to Replace Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE in February & March
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Comedian and screen & stage star Nicole Parker will re-board the ship of dreams for a limited return engagement as Céline Dion, in the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique.. (more...)
Lindsay Mendez Announces Engagement to J. Alex Brinson
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez has announced her engagement to J. Alex Brinson! . (more...)
Kennedy Kanagawa Announces Engagement to David Gow
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kennedy Kanagawa, who most recently starred Milky White in Into the Woods on Broadway, is engaged!. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/31/2023.. (more...)
VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
by Joshua Wright
Aaron Tveit celebrated the New Year at 54 Below with a concert at 54 Below. In the concert, he performed 'I'm Just Ken' from the Barbie Movie. See the full performance. . (more...)
Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Full New Year's Eve Special, Available to Stream Now
by Stephi Wild
Cynthia Erivo's New Year's Eve PBS special is now available to stream online! Watch the full special in the video here!. (more...)
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLS
by Michael Major
Watch a new video clip from the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, featuring Reneé Rapp as Regina George! (more...)
Justin Paul
Other birthdays on this date include:
Telly Leung
Anna May Wong
Keith Levenson
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
