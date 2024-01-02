Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Full New Year's Eve Special, Available to Stream Now

Cynthia Ervio & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration also features Broadway veterans Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Full New Year's Eve Special, Available to Stream Now

Cynthia Erivo's New Year's Eve PBS special is now available to stream online! Cynthia Ervio & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration also features Broadway veterans Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango.

Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, invites audiences to ring in the New Year with her friends Platt and Kalukango as they bring their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center stage.

The concert premiered on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8-9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

Watch the full special below!

Cynthia Erivo has taken the world by storm since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple.” An actress, singer, author, and producer, Erivo has received worldwide critical acclaim for her work, including Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

Erivo has starred in “Harriet”, “Genius: Aretha,” “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” and is set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming John M. Chu film adaptation of the hit musical “WICKED.” Erivo also starred in, executive produced, and co-wrote and sang a feature song for her upcoming film “Drift,” which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and will be released this February. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75 Photo
Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the British actor best known for his roles in The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love, and Shakespeare in Love, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, passed away at home at the age of 75.

2
Times Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino Bid Photo
Times Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino Bid

One Times Square and Two Times Square, as well as the owners of 5 Times Square, Paramount Building, Soho Properties, Moinian Group, Wharton Properties, RFR, Ian Schrager Company, and Stillman Development have joined in support of the proposal to bring a Caesars Palace Times Square casino to 1515 Broadway. 

3
J.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-Pandemic Photo
J.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-Pandemic

According to Deadline, J.K. Rowling has made $10.5 million from HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD post-pandemic. 

4
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits TWINS Co-Star Danny DeVito at I NEED THAT Photo
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits TWINS Co-Star Danny DeVito at I NEED THAT

Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited at I NEED THAT over the holidays. Check out a photo of the reunion here.

More Hot Stories For You

Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75
Times Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino BidTimes Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino Bid
ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage FinalistsICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage Finalists
J.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-PandemicJ.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-Pandemic

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SLAM
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
BLACK ORPHEUS

Recommended For You