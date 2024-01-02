Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo's Full New Year's Eve Special, Available to Stream Now

Cynthia Erivo's New Year's Eve PBS special is now available to stream online! Cynthia Ervio & Friends: A New Year's Eve Celebration also features Broadway veterans Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango.

Erivo, enchanting star of the stage and screen, invites audiences to ring in the New Year with her friends Platt and Kalukango as they bring their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center stage.

The concert premiered on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8-9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

Watch the full special below!

Cynthia Erivo has taken the world by storm since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple.” An actress, singer, author, and producer, Erivo has received worldwide critical acclaim for her work, including Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

Erivo has starred in “Harriet”, “Genius: Aretha,” “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” and is set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming John M. Chu film adaptation of the hit musical “WICKED.” Erivo also starred in, executive produced, and co-wrote and sang a feature song for her upcoming film “Drift,” which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and will be released this February.