VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below

Aaron Tveit celebrated the New Year at 54 Below with a concert at 54 Below. In the concert, he performed "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie Movie. Check out the video below!

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. He’s also appeared on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl).

@tveit_on_the_brain Aaron Tveit sang I’m Just Ken from the Barbie Movie and it was the best surprise at his New Year’s Eve concert tonight. What a night! I met the 2 nicest people tonight and they shared this with me when my phone stopped recording. I loved every second and can’t believe my good fortune #aarontveit #imjustken #thebarbiemovie ♬ original sound - Lisa| Aaron Tveit Fan Account

He’s appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated “Schmigadoon!,” “American Horror Stories,” “Graceland,” “Grease Live!,” “Gossip Girl,” “Brain Dead” and others.

Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others.

He’s appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.