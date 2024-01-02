VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below

See the full performance in an all new video.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Aaron Tveit celebrated the New Year at 54 Below with a concert at 54 Below. In the concert, he performed "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie Movie. Check out the video below!

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. He’s also appeared on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl).

@tveit_on_the_brain

Aaron Tveit sang I’m Just Ken from the Barbie Movie and it was the best surprise at his New Year’s Eve concert tonight. What a night! I met the 2 nicest people tonight and they shared this with me when my phone stopped recording. I loved every second and can’t believe my good fortune #aarontveit #imjustken #thebarbiemovie

♬ original sound - Lisa| Aaron Tveit Fan Account

He’s appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated “Schmigadoon!,” “American Horror Stories,” “Graceland,” “Grease Live!,” “Gossip Girl,” “Brain Dead” and others.

Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others.

He’s appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.



RELATED STORIES

1
Kennedy Kanagawa Announces Engagement to David Gow Photo
Kennedy Kanagawa Announces Engagement to David Gow

Kennedy Kanagawa, who most recently starred Milky White in Into the Woods on Broadway, is engaged!

2
Lindsay Mendez Announces Engagement to J. Alex Brinson Photo
Lindsay Mendez Announces Engagement to J. Alex Brinson

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez has announced her engagement to J. Alex Brinson! 

3
MY SONS A QUEER Offers Lottery For $24 Tickets to Previews Photo
MY SON'S A QUEER Offers Lottery For $24 Tickets to Previews

Fans of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) can enter a special, first-of-its-kind digital lottery to win $24 tickets to the new play’s early performances at The Lyceum Theatre. Learn more about how to enter the lottery here!

4
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight Photo
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight

Amber Ardolino will join the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in the role of ‘Marcia Murphey’, beginning tonight, January 2, at the Broadhurst Theatre.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory TheatreBWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre
BWW Q&A: Jailyn Genyse of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Repertory Theatre of St. LouisBWW Q&A: Jailyn Genyse of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Cast & Creative Team Announced For World Premiere Of Dave Malloy's THREE HOUSESCast & Creative Team Announced For World Premiere Of Dave Malloy's THREE HOUSES
Matthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber On Their Shared BirthdayMatthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber On Their Shared Birthday

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
SLAM
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Recommended For You