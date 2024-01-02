Kennedy Kanagawa Announces Engagement to David Gow

Kennedy Kanagawa, who most recently starred Milky White in Into the Woods on Broadway, is engaged! Kanagawa announced his engagement to David Gow on Instagram, sharing photos with the caption "Ended 2023 with a bang."

Kanagawa made his Broadway debut in Into the Woods. His other recent credits include Gold Mountain (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Adventurephile (Keen Company), Saturday Night (Second Stage), The Good Swimmer (BAM), Lolita, My Love (York Theatre Company), Dinner with Georgette (NYTW Next Door), Last Ship to Proxima Centauri (Portland Stage), Eastbound (Village Theatre).