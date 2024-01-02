Kennedy Kanagawa Announces Engagement to David Gow

Congratulations to the pair!

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Kanagawa Announces Engagement to David Gow

Kennedy Kanagawa, who most recently starred Milky White in Into the Woods on Broadway, is engaged! Kanagawa announced his engagement to David Gow on Instagram, sharing photos with the caption "Ended 2023 with a bang." 

See the post below!

Kanagawa made his Broadway debut in Into the Woods. His other recent credits include Gold Mountain (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Adventurephile (Keen Company), Saturday Night (Second Stage), The Good Swimmer (BAM), Lolita, My Love (York Theatre Company), Dinner with Georgette (NYTW Next Door), Last Ship to Proxima Centauri (Portland Stage), Eastbound (Village Theatre).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kennedy Kanagawa (@thisiskennedy)



RELATED STORIES

1
MY SONS A QUEER Offers Lottery For $24 Tickets to Previews Photo
MY SON'S A QUEER Offers Lottery For $24 Tickets to Previews

Fans of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) can enter a special, first-of-its-kind digital lottery to win $24 tickets to the new play’s early performances at The Lyceum Theatre. Learn more about how to enter the lottery here!

2
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight Photo
Amber Ardolino Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tonight

Amber Ardolino will join the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in the role of ‘Marcia Murphey’, beginning tonight, January 2, at the Broadhurst Theatre.

3
Videos: West End Cast of HADESTOWN Performs When the Chips are Down and Wedding Song Photo
Videos: West End Cast of HADESTOWN Performs 'When the Chips are Down' and 'Wedding Song'

Two new videos have been released of the West End cast of Hadestown. The first video features the Fates performing When the Chips are Down and the second is Wedding Song, performed by Grace Hodgett Young and Donal Finn. Check out the videos here!

4
Listen: Aaron Lazar Shares He Has Been Diagnosed With ALS Photo
Listen: Aaron Lazar Shares He Has Been Diagnosed With ALS

Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS. Lazar made the announcement during his interview on a recent episode of the Carefully Taught podcast hosted by Matthew Teague Miller. Listen to the full episode here.

More Hot Stories For You

Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75Oscar and Olivier Award Nominated Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75
Times Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino BidTimes Square Property Owners Join Support for SL Green Casino Bid
ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage FinalistsICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage Finalists
J.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-PandemicJ.K. Rowling Makes $10.5 Million from CURSED CHILD Post-Pandemic

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HIGH NOON

Recommended For You