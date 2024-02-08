Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 8, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Friday, February 9
The cast of Clue national tour meets the press
Saturday, February 10
The Notebook begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 11
How to Dance in Ohio closes on Broadway

Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
by Show Highlights
You can now get a first look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly and Max von Essen as Billy Flynn in Chicago!

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon & More Will Reprise Roles in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
AKW Productions has just announced the Broadway premiere of the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN and we have the full list of stars and newcomers!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
by Nicole Rosky
Audiences are eating up the twists and turns of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here!

Photos: Peter Dinklage, Ben Platt, Joel Grey & More Celebrate THE CONNECTOR Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
MCC Theater's The Connector officially opened last night, February 6. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)

MOANA 2 Will Be Released in Theaters This November
by Michael Major
A sequel to Moana will hit theaters this November. While Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote music for the first film, the sequel will feature music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina. Dave Derrick Jr. is directing. (more...)

Whoopi Goldberg Invites Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join SISTER ACT 3
by Michael Major
Whoopi Goldberg is recruiting Sheryl Lee Ralph for Sister Act 3. After the Abbott Elementary starred appeared in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Goldberg asked her if she'd be willing to come back for a third installment. Sister Act 2 is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and Ralph was invited back to The View for a reunion episode.. (more...

Video: TikTok Community Collaborates on Original GROUNDHOG DAY Musical Theater Songs
by Stephi Wild
The TikTok community is collaborating on yet another musical, this time creating all new musical theatre songs based on Groundhog Day! . (more...)

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
by Michael Major
The cast of Kimberly Akimbo appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform the act one closing number, 'This Time.' The performance, filmed at the Booth Theatre, features Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White. Watch the video!. (more...)

Sherie Rene Scott

Sherie's Broadway credits include The Front Page (2016), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010) and Everyday Rapture (2010). Sherie's other credits include Landscape of the Body (Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League honor), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League honor), Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (Derwent Award, Drama League honor), Tommy (OBC), Rent, The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nom., Drama League honor), Debbie Does Dallas, Randy Newman's Faust, Kander & Ebb's Over and Over (Helen Hayes nom.). She co-founded Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records; more than 50 albums, five GRAMMY nominations and a 2006 Drama Desk Award for dedications to the preservation of musical theatre through cast recordings.

Other birthdays on this date include:
Cecily Strong
William Jackson Harper
Mary Steenburgen

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"No day but today!"

- Rent


