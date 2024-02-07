Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon & More Will Reprise Roles in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

AKW Productions has just announced the Broadway premiere of the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN will star Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Shuffle Along, The Color Purple), Kecia Lewis (Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Drowsy Chaperone, Children of a Lesser God) and Chris Lee (Hamilton) and Maleah Joi Moon both making their Broadway debuts. They will reprise the roles they created in the critically acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

HELL’S KITCHEN is conceived by the innovative mind of 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

HELL’S KITCHEN will begin performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.).

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.

The creative team for Hell’s Kitchen includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).The music team of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

Hell’s Kitchen made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater this past fall. Check out what the critics had to say!

Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer.

The performance schedule for Hell’s Kitchen is: Monday through Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Saturday at 2PM. Beginning Tuesday, April 23, the performance schedule is: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7PM, Wednesday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM.

BIOGRAPHIES

Shoshana Bean (Jersey) was last seen starring opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. Tony & Grammy nominated for her role as Susan Young, she has previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress. Her 6 independent studio albums and EP’s have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, a few of which include: Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant. Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS. Bean will next be seen starring in Alicia Keys’ new musical, Hell’s Kitchen.

Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis) is an Emmy, Grammy (2x), and Tony (2x) Award Nominated Actor and Producer. He has produced multiple works including the Tony Award winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris and Tribeca film selection, the political thriller, 88 (Now available on all streaming platforms.)A Presidential Scholar Semi-finalist, Brandon studied at the British Academy of Dramatic Acting in Oxford, and is a graduate of Columbia University. Broadway: Hamilton, Shuffle Along (Tony nom.), The Color Purple (Tony nom.), Motown The Musical (Grammy nom.), Kander and Ebb’s Chicago; The Scottsboro Boys (Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Audelco noms.), Hell’s Kitchen. TV: NBC’s “The Best Man,” Judas in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Terry Silver on the Starz hit drama “Power,” Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have it,” Amazon’s Modern Love, ABC’s “The Good Wife,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” Disney’s “Firebuds,” Peacock’s “The Best Man.” FILM: 88 (Starz, Hulu, Apple).

Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane) made her Broadway debut at 18 years old in the original company of Dreamgirls, directed by Michael Bennett. Her other Broadway credits include The Gospel at Colonus (with Morgan Freeman), Big River, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (standby for Nell Carter), Once on This Island (OBC), The Drowsy Chaperone (OBC), Chicago, Leap of Faith (OBC), Cinderella (as Marie/Fairy Godmother)and most recently Children of a Lesser God (directed by Kenny Leon). Off Broadway she has starred in the title role of Mother Courage, The Skin of Our Teeth (Obie Award) Dessa Rose at Lincoln Center (Drama Desk award nomination), and Marie and Rosetta (Lortel & Drama League nominations/ Obie Award winner).Her work on the last season of “Mad About You” was loved by fans and critics alike. Further television credits include Guest Star and recurring roles on “Law & Order,” “Law & Order SVU” (recurring), “Madam Secretary,” “Royal Pains,” “Limitless,” “Conviction,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Blue Bloods,” “SMILF,” “The Blacklist,” “The Passage” (recurring), and the Hulu series, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (recurring). As a vocalist Kecia has performed in Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Russia. Kecia can also be seen on Amazon in “With Love” and HBO Max’s “And Just Like That...” Kecia can also be seen in Evan Parter’s The Independent alongside Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Cena which is now streaming on Peacock.

Chris Lee (Knuck). Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen. Hamilton (Chicago). Film: Play Dead, Back to Lyla, Single Car Crashes. TV: “Legacies,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW); “The Chi” (Showtime); “Scream” (MTV); “S.W.A.T” (CBS); “Empire” (Fox). Chris is also a musical artist, whose music can be streamed on all media platforms. Actor, singer,songwriter, musician, producer, screenwriter, poker player; the kid is crazy. All Glory to God. Gabby, Bryce, Blaire, and Beautiful, you’re my world. @theofficialchrislee

Maleah Joi Moon (Ali) recently closed out their professional debut in the Off-Broadway lead role of "Ali" in Alicia Keys' musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Maleah will be reprising their role in the Broadway transfer at The Shubert. They made a splash as an exciting new face that showcased their range and vocal ability in 2022's ABC/Disney Discovery Showcase and starred in Mystic Christmas. They are repped by Buchwald Talent Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Alicia Keys (Music & Lyrics, Arrangements) is a 16-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys Soulcare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records, over 5 billion streams and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Keys has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 37 million certified track sales (US) and 20 million album sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, Keys (Originals and Unlocked)—a double album—in 2021 followed by a deluxe version in 2022 and a sold-out Alicia + Keys World Tour that celebrated the Keys and Alicia albums. She recently completed her first Latin American leg of that tour to rave reviews and ravenous audiences. Keys released her book More Myself: A Journey via Flatiron Books, which debuted and spent multiple weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List. In March 2022, she released her first graphic novel titled Girl on Fire with HarperCollins. Keys released her first-ever holiday album Santa Baby in November 2022 which includes four original songs, including the single “December Back 2 June.” Keys recently completed a spectacular, 360-degree show, the Keys to the Summer Tour, which hit 22 cities across North America. As a producer, she is thrilled to bring Hell’s Kitchen, a new original stage musical Keys diligently worked for 13 years to The Shubert Theatre.

Michael Greif (Director) Notable productions on and off Broadway include: The Low Road, f-ing A, Dogeaters, Giant, The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide, Romeo and Juliet, Machinal at The Public and Delacorte; Our Lady of Kibeho, A Few Stout Individuals, Landscape of the Body, Angels in America at NY’s Signature Theater; Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal (also Arena Stage and Broadway), A Parallelogram, Make Believe at Second Stage; Grey Gardens (also Broadway), Far From Heaven, Spatter Pattern at Playwrights Horizons; Street Scene, Therese Raquin, The Cherry Orchard at Williamstown Theater Festival; and Rent at the New York Theater Workshop and Broadway. Most recently, he, along with Schele Williams, co-directed the critically acclaimed musical adaptation of The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Kristoffer Diaz (Book) is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator. His play The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Other full-length titles include Welcome to Arroyo’s, Reggie Hoops, Things With Friends, Hercules, and The Unfortunates. His work has been produced, commissioned, and developed at The Public Theater, Dallas Theater Center, Geffen Playhouse, ACT, Center Theatre Group, The Goodman, Second Stage, Victory Gardens, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, among many others. Awards include the Guggenheim, Jerome, Van Lier, NYFA, and Gail Merrifield Papp Fellowships; New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award; Lucille Lortel, Equity Jeff, and Obie Awards; and the Future Aesthetics Artist Regrant, among others. As a screenwriter, Diaz has developed original television pilots for HBO and FX, written for the first season of Netflix's “GLOW,” and adapted the musical Rent for FOX. Diaz teaches playwriting at New York University. He is an alumnus of New Dramatists and a member of its Board of Directors, and the current secretary of the Dramatists Guild Council.

Camille A. Brown (Choreography) Three-time Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer is the first Black woman in 67 years to direct and choreograph on Broadway with for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf in 2022. The production garnered seven Tony Award nominations including two nominations for Brown as director and choreographer. She is the 2023 winner of the Broadway Black award for Best Direction/Broadway (for colored girls...). Other Broadway: Choir Boy (Tony nomination, Choreography) and Once on This Island (Drama Desk nomination, Choreography). Off-Broadway choreography credits include Toni Stone (Roundabout Theatre, A.C.T.), Much Ado About Nothing and Hamlet (Shakespeare in the Park), Bella (Playwrights Horizons; AUDELCO Award, Choreography), and Fortress of Solitude (The Public; Lucille Lortel Award nom). At the Metropolitan Opera, Brown became the first Black director in the history of the Met Opera main stage with Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones (which she co-directed with James Robinson and also choreographed), as well as choreographed Blanchard's Champion and Porgy & Bess at the Met. Film/TV includes the Oscar-nominated Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Emmy-nominated “Jesus Christ Superstar Live” (NBC), and “Harlem” (Amazon). She is the Founder and Director of Camille A. Brown & Dancers, and has Honorary Doctorates from The University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Drew University. She received the 2020 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Choreography. camilleabrown.org @camilleabrown

Adam Blackstone (Music Supervision, Orchestrations, Arrangements) is a multi-faceted musician, bass player, Emmy- winning music director, Grammy-winning writer, and CEO of BASSic Black Entertainment. He is the musical mastermind behind the live shows of many of today’s biggest artists, serving as the musical director for acts such as Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, and Maroon 5. He has also served as musical director for Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, RRHOF, NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” the NBA All-Star Game, and numerous BET, VH1, and MTV specials. Blackstone sits at the helm of BASSic Black Entertainment, LLC (BBE), a music service company that specializes in live music production, connecting musicians and studio production. In 2022, Blackstone released his debut album Legacy, which reached #1 on multiple charts. Lead single “‘Round Midnight” featuring Jazmine Sullivan received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance and was selected in President Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2022 playlist.

AKW PRODUCTIONS (Producer) AK Worldwide is an all women led entertainment hub dedicated to telling diverse stories through music, film, television and theater. Notable production credits include: The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, Distributed by CodeBlack Entertainment/Lionsgate, directed by George Tillman Jr. and written by Michael Starrbury, starring Anthony Mackie, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks, Jeffrey Wright, Skylan Brooks and Ethan Dizon. Stick Fly is a 2006 play written by Lydia Diamond and opened on Broadway on December 8, 2011, directed by Kenny Leon.The cast included Rosie Benton, Dulé Hill, Mekhi Phifer, Condola Rashād, Ruben Santiago- Hudson, and Tracie Thoms. UNCHARTED, debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary takes a candid look at the music industry and a powerful group of women trying to change it, also produced by Katie Couric and everyday Studios.

THE PUBLIC continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation’s first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public’s wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City’s five boroughs, Public Lab, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe’s Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the upcoming productions of Suffs by Shaina Taub and Hell’s Kitchen by Alicia Keys and Kristoffer Diaz. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 60 Tony Awards, 194 Obie Awards, 57 Drama Desk Awards, 61 Lortel Awards, 36 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, 65 AUDELCO Awards, 6 Antonyo Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes. publictheater.org