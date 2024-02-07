Whoopi Goldberg Invites Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join SISTER ACT 3

Ralph was also invited back to The View for a Sister Act 2 reunion episode.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 3 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway Photo 4 Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

Whoopi Goldberg Invites Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join SISTER ACT 3

Whoopi Goldberg is recruiting Sheryl Lee Ralph for the long-awaited Sister Act 3.

After the Abbott Elementary starred appeared in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Goldberg asked her if she'd be willing to come back for a third installment.

"We're in the process of putting together 3. Would you come be a part of it? Whatever it is," the EGOT winner asked an emotional Ralph.

Sister Act 2 is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, Ralph was also invited back to The View for a Sister Act 2 reunion episode. 

"The producers here at The View are working on putting together a reunion and we're gonna try to get as many cast members on to share many memories from the movie."

Goldberg starred in the film, reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier, alongside Ralph, who played Florence Watson, mother to Lauryn Hill's Rita Watson.

The last update regarding Sister Act 3 on The View came in October when Goldberg went to the Vatican to meet with the Pope to discuss the film.

In 2022, Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that the movie "is happening" and that she was receiving a script at the end of October 2022. Goldberg remarked that the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 led to further interest in another Sister Act film.

Sister Act 3's script is by Tyler Perry. When Perry stopped by The View in 2022, he stated that "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."

High School Musical: the Musical: the Series showrunner and Better Nate Than Ever director Tim Federle is set to helm the Disney+ feature.

Goldberg also teased the upcoming film when Jenifer Lewis visited The View, confirming that Lewis could appear in the upcoming installment.

As for Maggie Smith's potential return as Mother Superior, Goldberg has said that she "will do whatever it takes" to get her back. Other names that Goldberg has stated she wants in the film are Nicki MinajKeke Palmer, and Lizzo.

Watch the clip from The View here:



RELATED STORIES

1
51 Regional Awards Programs to Take Part in 15th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo
51 Regional Awards Programs to Take Part in 15th Annual Jimmy Awards

51 Regional Awards Programs will participate in the 15th annual Jimmy Awards. Learn about the program and see how to watch!

2
Photos: Get a First Look at THE OUTSIDERS Cast in Character Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at THE OUTSIDERS Cast in Character

Get a first look at photos of the Broadway cast of The Outsiders in character. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
NY City Center Partners with BEA to Recognize Scenic and Costume Design at the Roger Rees Photo
NY City Center Partners with BEA to Recognize Scenic and Costume Design at the Roger Rees Awards

The Broadway Education Alliance (“BEA”) has just announced a strategic partnership with the New York City Center Education & Community Engagement Department to introduce a scenic and costume design award that will be presented as part of The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance portfolio of recognitions.

4
Todrick Hall Joins BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK Photo
Todrick Hall Joins BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

Todrick Hall has joined the cast of Burlesque the Musical, the first ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s movie Burlesque, as Sean. See who else is starring in the production, and learn where you can catch the show on stage!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOWVideo: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
WE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar & Ms. EvelynWE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar & Ms. Evelyn
Interview: Kandi Burruss on Bringing THE WIZ to 'Another Level' as Producer on Broadway RevivalInterview: Kandi Burruss on Bringing THE WIZ to 'Another Level' as Producer on Broadway Revival
Robbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By ParamountRobbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By Paramount

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You