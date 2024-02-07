Whoopi Goldberg Invites Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join SISTER ACT 3

Whoopi Goldberg is recruiting Sheryl Lee Ralph for the long-awaited Sister Act 3.

After the Abbott Elementary starred appeared in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Goldberg asked her if she'd be willing to come back for a third installment.

"We're in the process of putting together 3. Would you come be a part of it? Whatever it is," the EGOT winner asked an emotional Ralph.

Sister Act 2 is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, Ralph was also invited back to The View for a Sister Act 2 reunion episode.

"The producers here at The View are working on putting together a reunion and we're gonna try to get as many cast members on to share many memories from the movie."

Goldberg starred in the film, reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier, alongside Ralph, who played Florence Watson, mother to Lauryn Hill's Rita Watson.

The last update regarding Sister Act 3 on The View came in October when Goldberg went to the Vatican to meet with the Pope to discuss the film.

In 2022, Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that the movie "is happening" and that she was receiving a script at the end of October 2022. Goldberg remarked that the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 led to further interest in another Sister Act film.

Sister Act 3's script is by Tyler Perry. When Perry stopped by The View in 2022, he stated that "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."

High School Musical: the Musical: the Series showrunner and Better Nate Than Ever director Tim Federle is set to helm the Disney+ feature.

Goldberg also teased the upcoming film when Jenifer Lewis visited The View, confirming that Lewis could appear in the upcoming installment.

As for Maggie Smith's potential return as Mother Superior, Goldberg has said that she "will do whatever it takes" to get her back. Other names that Goldberg has stated she wants in the film are Nicki Minaj, Keke Palmer, and Lizzo.

Watch the clip from The View here: