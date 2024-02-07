Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Audiences are eating up the twists and turns of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

In Appropriate, it’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remainsof his estate. Toni, the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo, her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

"[Toni] is essentially the matriarch of the family and the executor of the estate," explained Sarah Paulson. "What I love about her... there are too many things to mention! She's incredibly fierce, funny, she has a lot of grit, tenacity, and she has a big heart."

"[Bo] is the seemingly stable one, who seeming has everything together," added Corey Stoll. "I have a such a great arc in the play. It took me a while to figure out who this guy was and why he was so interesting to play. I think he's a really intriguing, relatable character."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here!