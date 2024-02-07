Video: TikTok Community Collaborates on Original GROUNDHOG DAY Musical Theater Songs

The TikTok community is collaborating on yet another musical, this time creating all new musical theatre songs based on Groundhog Day! Previous TikTok musicals included Ratatouille: The Musical, For You, Paige and Grocery Store: The Musical.

An original Groundhog Day musical song was posted on February 3 by Oliver Richman (@olivesongs11), and many others on TheaterTok have used TikTok's Duet feature to collaborate on the song.

Check out the original video below!

The song has been duetted several times, and some of the responses can be viewed below!

@joynwoods #duet with @olivesongs #punxsutawneyphil I’ve literally been thinking about this video all day so i got home and the boogey 🍃 man told me to make this Olive Dude you have a hit on your hands ♬ original sound - olivesongs

Of course, a real Groundhog Day musical does exist, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin.

The musical made its world premiere at The Old Vic in London in summer 2016 and was nominated for eight Laurence Olivier Awards in 2017, winning for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Andy Karl. It later opened on Broadway in 2017, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Leading Role in Musical for Karl. The musical is currently running in Australia, with Karl reviving his role.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors, an arrogant Pittsburgh TV weatherman who, during an assignment covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, finds himself in a time loop, repeating the same day again and again.