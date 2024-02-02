Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet:
Words From The Wings: Alyssa Emily Marvin of APPROPRIATE Shares Favorite Backstage Moments, Routines, and More!
Noah J. Ricketts, Samantha Pauly, Eric Anderson, and More Join the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
Video: Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
Photos: Bill and Hillary Clinton Visit PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
by Bruce Glikas
The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre recently welcomed a couple of very special guests! Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who will produce Suffs on Broadway later this season, posed for a photo before the show.. (more...)
Photos: Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal & Judith Light Visit Sarah Paulson at APPROPRIATE
by Bruce Glikas
The special guests keep on coming to the Hayes Theatre! The company of Appropriate recently welcomed (and posed backstage with) Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal and Judith Light. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Full Broadway Cast Set For the Premiere of MARY JANE, Starring Rachel McAdams
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the full cast for the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, starring Rachel McAdams. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL To Host Open Call Auditions At The Bitter End In New York City
by A.A. Cristi
The producers of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, have announced open call auditions for the actors who can sing and play the guitar for the starring role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the upcoming North American Tour and international productions. . (more...)
Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch highlights of tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center with Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"What's hard is simple.
