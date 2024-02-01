Noah J. Ricketts, Samantha Pauly, Eric Anderson, and More Join the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Additional principal casting has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of the acclaimed new musical The Great Gatsby, opening on Broadway this spring.



Joining the previously announced Tony Award-nominated sensations Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Smash”) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Daisy Buchanan, the first-ever Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel will also star Noah J. Ricketts(“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase(“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Ricketts, Pauly, Chase, Zdrojeski, and Whitty reprise the roles they originated at Paper Mill Playhouse. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.



Direct from a record-shattering, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) & Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical begins previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (53rd and Broadway, NYC). Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com.



F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, in the “dazzling, lush and bewitching production” (New York Times), The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.



The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day, and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The New York Times hailed the production as “dazzling, lush, and bewitching... Jeremy Jordan’s Gatsby is grounded and debonair, which makes it all the more thrilling when his voice scurries up to a delicious falsetto. Eva Noblezada captures Daisy’s longing with an emotive and powerful voice.” The musical was lauded by The Star Ledger as, “a triumph! Smartly written, sharply directed, expertly performed, and teeming with excitement and drama, this musical adaptation explodes off the stage!” New York Stage Review declared Jordan and Noblezada, “simply sensational,” and Broadway World said, “this exceptional new musical is destined to become a treasured addition to American musical theatre.”



One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.



The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby will feature scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho(Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.



Tickets for the Broadway production are $39–199 (incl. $2 facility fee), and are on sale now at Telecharge.com. The regular performance schedule is: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 2pm & 8pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. The preview & holiday schedules may vary – for more information, visit Click Here.

BIOGRAPHIES:

NOAH J. RICKETTS (Nick Carraway) stars as his breakout series regular character 'Frankie' in Showtime’s limited series “Fellow Travelers” opposite Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Jelani Aladdin, and Allison Williams. He also starred as 'Kai' in Starz's “American Gods” and appeared in Hulu's “High Fidelity,” the horror comedy Summoning Sylvia and independent film The Sixth Borough. Additional Broadway credits include 'Kristoff' in Disney's Frozen and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Off-Broadway, he starred as ‘Omar’ in 2nd Stage's To My Girls. In concert he's performed with the Houston Symphony, The Kentucky Opera, and Stage Entertainment Russia. He is repped by Lasher Group and Artists and Representatives.



SAMANTHA PAULY (Jordan Baker) is a Grammy nominated and Drama Desk Award winning actress best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical on Broadway. She was most recently seen starring as Jordan Baker in the premiere of The Great Gatsby at Papermill Playhouse. In the summer of 2019, Samantha was hand picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jamie Lloyd to play Eva Peron in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita on the West End. The production went on to receive nominations and wins at The Evening Standard Theatre Awards, the WhatsOnStage Awards, and the Oliviers. After returning to the U.S., Samantha went on to tour with SIX the Musical and made stops at The Citadel Theatre, The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts before landing on Broadway in the early spring of 2020. She has starred in many regional productions including Mimi in RENT, Betsy in Honeymoon in Vegas, Eva Peron in Evita, Jovie in Elf the Musical, and Amber von Tussle in Hairspray, to name a few. In 2018, Samantha joined the first national tour of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell as Valkyrie, before an abrupt cancellation. Soon after, she was cast as Katherine Howard in the US premiere of SIX the Musical at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre for which she received a Joseph Jefferson Award. She also tours and performs her solo cabaret An Evening with Samantha Pauly, and has performed in NYC, LA, Chicago, and more. Samantha’s TV credits include: “Chicago PD” (NBC), and ads for Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Purina, and T-Mobile. Since her journey with SIX began, Samantha has also been seen and reviewed in The New York Times, Vogue Magazine, The New York Post, The Associated Press, and the Washington Post. Follow her on social media: Instagram @sampauly, TikTok @sampauly



SARA CHASE (Myrtle Wilson) is best known as mole woman Cyndee on the multi-Emmy nominated hit Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special." She most recently starred in the first ever musical episode of "The Simpsons" as Broadway star Sasha Reed. Broadway: First Date (OBCR) TV: "Blue Bloods," "Arrested Development," "The Office," "White House Plumbers," "Michael and Michael Have Issues" on Comedy Central, and multiple national commercials. Off Bway: The Toxic Avenger (OCR) Concerts: Sara Chase: Wide Open at 54 Below. Training: Boston University (BFA)/Upright Citizen’s Brigade.



JOHN ZDROJESKI (Tom Buchanan) Pronunciation: “struh-JE(H)-ski.” Broadway: Good Night, Oscar.Off-Broadway: Jonah (Roundabout); Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons, Obie Special Citation); Before We’re Gone (13th Street Theatre); Monster (Potomac Theatre Project). Regional: The Great Gatsby (Paper Mill Playhouse); Good Night, Oscar (Goodman); Romeo and Juliet (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Huntington Theatre Company); 10x10 (Barrington Stage Company). Film and TV: The Breakdown Parables, “Evil,” “Billions,” “The Code,” and “Madam Secretary.” A singer/songwriter as well as an actor, his original music is available on all streaming services, with his newest project, Nor'easter, coming out this summer. Education: BU (BFA) and NYU (MFA). Instagram: @johnzdrojeski.



PAUL WHITTY (George Wilson) Broadway: Camelot, Come From Away, Once, Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Amélie, The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Once, Violet, Twelfth Night. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, The MUNY, Old Globe, A.R.T., Berkeley Rep, Center Theatre Group, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Two River, Le Petit. Film/TV: Come From Away, Song One, Law & Order SVU, FBI: Most Wanted. University of North Carolina School of the Arts Alumni.



ERIC ANDERSON (Wolfsheim) most recently played Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. He was in the original Broadway companies of Waitress, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Rocky, The Last Shipand Soul Doctor, for which he earned a Drama Desk Award Best Actor nomination. Eric was the recipient of the inaugural Joel Hirschhorn award from the L.A. Drama Critics Circle. His film and television credits include: The Greatest Showman, Waitress: Live on Broadway, “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” “Alias” and “Live From Lincoln Center: South Pacific.”



JEREMY JORDAN (Jay Gatsby) starred as a series regular in CW's "Supergirl”, NBC's “Smash” and Disney's “Tangled”. He’s best-known on Broadway for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Recently, he starred as Seymour in the acclaimed New York production of Little Shop of Horrors. Films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington, and Spinning Gold. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages. Jeremy's concerts and cabaret shows have won raves and awards worldwide, and he’s the lead singer of the new rock band, Age of Madness. Follow @JeremyMJordan for all updates.



EVA NOBLEZADA (Daisy Buchanan) won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of Miss Saigon. She was featured in the Amblin feature, Easter Sunday, and as the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck. Previously, she starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She also starred in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables.

