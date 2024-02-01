Video: Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)

Performances will begin on February 27, 2024, with opening night slated for March 12. 

Rob Madge is Broadway-bound! Following sold-out and critically acclaimed runs in London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Olivier Award nominated My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will arrive on Broadway this spring at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th St.) for 16 weeks only.

This hilarious, poignant, and infectiously joyous one-person play follows the journey of a family as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human. As much a hilarious ode to musical theatre and VHS tapes as it is the power of a family’s acceptance, the production beautifully weaves together themes of love and self-discovery with a pop-culture love-in for fairy tale fanboy/girls (and everyone in between).

"Being able to celebrate my family specifically, and the supportive families out there [has been so special]," Madge told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This show is reminding people what it is to be queer- joy, happiness, pride in your authenticity. It never gets old seeing people relate to this story in that way. It's very special to me."

Rob just met the press at where else but the The British Consulate General in New York City and we are taking you inside the special day for a sneak peek. 






