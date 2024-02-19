Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, February 19

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers begins performances at New World Stages

Thursday, February 22

The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway meets the press

Saturday, February 24

Water for Elephants begins previews on Broadway

Exclusive: Watch Montego Glover Sing Gershwin with the New York Pops

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you highlights from the the New York Pops centennial celebration of George Gershwin including clips of "I Got Rhythm," 'Summertime," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," and "'Swonderful" below!

Photos: Get a First Look at Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco in HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” star Lola Tung and Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco are currently starring in Hadestown on Broadway. Tung and DiFranco, who play ‘Eurydice’ and ‘Persephone’, respectively, made their Broadway debuts together in the production on February 9. 2024. See first look photos!

Video: Go Inside THE GREAT GATSBY's Party at the Plaza

by Nicole Rosky

Where better for Jay Gatsby to throw a party than the Plaza? Earlier this week the company of Broadway's The Great Gatsby did just that as they welcomed guests for a special sneak peek of the new musical at the iconic venue. Rialto Chatter: Could THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Starring Sarah Snook Transfer to Broadway in 2025? Deadline's Baz Bamigboye has reported a possible Broadway transfer of the West End production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Succession's Sarah Snook. Bamigboye says the transfer would happen in early 2025, "once she's had a break, and if she wants to do it."

Photos: First Look at FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Performances are now underway for FIVE: The Parody Musical, featuring book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun & Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce, and direction & choreography by Jen Wineman. Check out all new photos from the show here!

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sarah Snook in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Kip Williams' adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray has now opened in London's West End, running until 11 May. This ground-breaking production delivers an explosive interplay of live performance and video in an astonishing collision of form. So what did the critics think?

Tyne Daly Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Hospitalization

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tyne Daly is expected to make a full recovery following her recent hospitalization and subsequent withdrawal from the Broadway production of Doubt. Read more about Daly here.

Video: Watch Ani DiFranco Sing 'Our Lady of the Underground' in HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Ani DiFranco sing 'Our Lady of the Underground' in Hadestown on Broadway!

Video: Watch Clips From FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

All new video clips have been released from FIVE: The Parody Musical, which is now playing off-Broadway at Theater 555 through March 10. Check out the video here!

Video: Watch Lola Tung and Jordan Fisher Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Lola Tung and Jordan Fisher sing 'All I've Ever Known' as Eurydice and Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway!

