Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, February 19
Exclusive: Watch Montego Glover Sing Gershwin with the New York Pops
Photos: Get a First Look at Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco in HADESTOWN
Video: Go Inside THE GREAT GATSBY's Party at the Plaza
Rialto Chatter: Could THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Starring Sarah Snook Transfer to Broadway in 2025?
Deadline's Baz Bamigboye has reported a possible Broadway transfer of the West End production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Succession's Sarah Snook. Bamigboye says the transfer would happen in early 2025, "once she’s had a break, and if she wants to do it."
Photos: First Look at FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for FIVE: The Parody Musical, featuring book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun & Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce, and direction & choreography by Jen Wineman. Check out all new photos from the show here!. (more...)
Photos: Get a First Look at Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” star Lola Tung and Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco are currently starring in Hadestown on Broadway. Get a first look at photos!. (more...)
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sarah Snook in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Kip Williams' adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray has now opened in London's West End, running until 11 May. This ground-breaking production delivers an explosive interplay of live performance and video in an astonishing collision of form. So what did the critics think?. (more...)
Tyne Daly Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Hospitalization
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tyne Daly is expected to make a full recovery following her recent hospitalization and subsequent withdrawal from the Broadway production of Doubt. Read more about Daly here.. (more...)
Video: Watch Ani DiFranco Sing 'Our Lady of the Underground' in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Ani DiFranco sing 'Our Lady of the Underground' in Hadestown on Broadway! . (more...)
Video: Watch Clips From FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
All new video clips have been released from FIVE: The Parody Musical, which is now playing off-Broadway at Theater 555 through March 10. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Watch Lola Tung and Jordan Fisher Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Lola Tung and Jordan Fisher sing 'All I've Ever Known' as Eurydice and Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway! . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
