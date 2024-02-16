Tyne Daly Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Hospitalization

According to People, Tyne Daly is expected to make a full recovery following her recent hospitalization.

Daly, who was set to star in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt: A Parable, was recently unexpectedly hospitalized and withdrew from the production. Academy Award and two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan was announced to step into the role of “Sister Aloysius”.

"On behalf of the cast and crew of Doubt, and the entire Roundabout family, we are elated that Tyne is on the mend, and on her way to a full recovery," Doubt: A Parable director Scott Ellis shared.

Doubt: A Parable now opens officially on Thursday, March 7, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.



The cast of Doubt: A Parable also stars Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber as “Father Flynn,” Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller,” and Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

