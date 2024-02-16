Video: Go Inside THE GREAT GATSBY's Party at the Plaza

Where better for Jay Gatsby to throw a party than the Plaza? Earlier this week the company of Broadway's The Great Gatsby did just that as they welcomed guests for a special sneak peek of the new musical at the iconic venue.

Direct from a record-shattering, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) & Jason Howland, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

"We're preparing a totally new version of this story. We've taken in a lot of opinions [from Paper MiIl] and a lot of things that we learned," explained Bruni. "The writers have been working and we have our wonderful cast back- an incredible group of actors and singers- to tell this story. Audiences can expect an incredibly opulent treatment of this material that gives all of the glitz and glamour that you would expect when you think Gatsby."

Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

The Great Gatsby will star Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, with Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

Watch below as the company chats more about why they cant wait to get The Great Gatsby back on stage.





