Exclusive: Watch Montego Glover Sing Gershwin with the New York Pops

Just last week, the New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke—continued its 2023-24 season in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall celebrating the centennial of Gershwin’s masterpiece Rhapsody in Blue.

The program also included selections from Porgy and Bess, Cuban Overture, and more of George and Ira Gershwin’s most beloved songs, performed by Tony Award nominee Montego Glover, who was most recently seen on Broadway and on tour in Into the Woods. Her other Broadway credits include: Memphis, Les Miserables, It Shoulda Been You, and The Color Purple.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you highlights from the special night, including clips of "I Got Rhythm," 'Summertime," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," and "'Swonderful" below!