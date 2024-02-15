Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 15, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday, February 16
The cast of Clue on tour meets the press
Saturday, February 17
Broadway dims its lights in memory of Chita Rivera
Sunday, February 18
Children of Eden in concert at Lincoln Center

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/11/24 - WICKED, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Top the List
See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/11/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!
by Team BWW
Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever? Find out how your favorite Broadway stars responded!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Despite Listings From National Chains RAGTIME Reunion Concert Not Coming To Movie Theaters Next Month
by Joshua Wright
BroadwayWorld has learned that despite listings on multiple national chains' websites including AMC, Regal, and via Fandango - the Ragtime Reunion Concert recording will not be released in movie theaters on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Michelle Visage, and More in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in Concert
by Stephi Wild
The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy live in concert, ran from 12-13 February at the London Palladium. Check out photos from the concert here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE APIARY at Second Stage Theater
by Bruce Glikas
Second Stage Theater’s world premiere production of Kate Douglas’ The Apiary, directed by Kate Whoriskey, officially opened last night, February 13. BroadwayWorld was there for the show's opening. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Stage Version of Disney's TANGLED Is In the Works
by Nicole Rosky
A developmental workshop of Tangled is underway, with Disney Theatrical exploring a stage version of the 2010 animated film.. (more...

SIX's Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss Bring New Musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE? to the West End
by Stephi Wild
From the multi-award-winning writers of SIX, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, comes their all-new second musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Performances run Tuesday 27th August 2024 – Thursday 13th February 2025 at the Garrick Theatre.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Actors' Equity Members to Leaflet Outside of SMASH to Warn of Possible Strike
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, Actors’ Equity Association members will be handing out leaflets outside of the workshop of Smash, warning of the possibility of a strike. Learn more about the potential strike here.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Olga Merediz 

Olga Merediz was nominated for a 2008 Tony Award for her work in In the Heights, a part she reprised in the 2020 film version. Other B'way: Mamma Mia! (Rosie), Reckless (Trish), Man of La Mancha, Les Misérables, The Human Comedy. Film: Fugly, Mr. Popper's Penguins, One for the Money (all coming out in 2011), Changing Lanes, K-P AX, Music of the Heart, Evita, Center Stage, Isn't She Great, Apartment #5C, City of Hope, Angie. TV: "Past Life" (FOX), "Royal Pains" (USA), "Au Pair III (Fox)," "Hope & Faith," "The Jury," "The Sopranos," "The George Lopez Show," "Law & Order," "L&O: SVU," "L&O: CI," "The Job," "100 Centre Street." Off-B'way: In the Heights (Drama Desk Award), The Taming of the Shrew (NYSF), The Blessing, El Grande de Coca-Cola, El Bravo!, Thornhill.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Sweet dreams be yours, dear, if dreams there be
Sweet dreams to carry you close to me
I wish they may and I wish they might
Now goodnight, my someone, goodnight!"

- The Music Man


Videos