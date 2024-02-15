Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, February 16

The cast of Clue on tour meets the press

Saturday, February 17

Broadway dims its lights in memory of Chita Rivera

Sunday, February 18

Children of Eden in concert at Lincoln Center

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/11/24 - WICKED, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Top the List

See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/11/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!

Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever? Find out how your favorite Broadway stars responded!. (more...)

Despite Listings From National Chains RAGTIME Reunion Concert Not Coming To Movie Theaters Next Month

BroadwayWorld has learned that despite listings on multiple national chains' websites including AMC, Regal, and via Fandango - the Ragtime Reunion Concert recording will not be released in movie theaters on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024.. (more...)

Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Michelle Visage, and More in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in Concert

The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy live in concert, ran from 12-13 February at the London Palladium. Check out photos from the concert here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE APIARY at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater’s world premiere production of Kate Douglas’ The Apiary, directed by Kate Whoriskey, officially opened last night, February 13. BroadwayWorld was there for the show's opening. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Stage Version of Disney's TANGLED Is In the Works

A developmental workshop of Tangled is underway, with Disney Theatrical exploring a stage version of the 2010 animated film.. (more...)

SIX's Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss Bring New Musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE? to the West End

From the multi-award-winning writers of SIX, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, comes their all-new second musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Performances run Tuesday 27th August 2024 – Thursday 13th February 2025 at the Garrick Theatre.. (more...)

Actors' Equity Members to Leaflet Outside of SMASH to Warn of Possible Strike

Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, Actors’ Equity Association members will be handing out leaflets outside of the workshop of Smash, warning of the possibility of a strike. Learn more about the potential strike here.. (more...)

