Actors' Equity Members to Leaflet Outside of SMASH to Warn of Possible Strike

Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, Actors’ Equity Association members will be handing out leaflets outside of the workshop of Smash, warning of the possibility of a strike on the Development Agreement. Equity President Kate Shindle will be in attendance.

The Development Agreement is used for the development of new works by Broadway League producers, usually prior to an intended Broadway engagement. Equity and the Broadway League have been in negotiations since January 22, 2024. The current agreement expired on Sunday, February 11.

Broadwayworld reported last week that Actors' Equity had voted unanimously to authorize a strike against The Broadway League for work on the Development Agreement. This step did not begin a strike, but it empowered Equity to call one should it become strategically necessary.

Equity members went on strike in 2019 over this contract, then called the Lab Agreement. It was the union’s first strike in 50 years, lasting a total of 33 days.