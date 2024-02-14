Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE APIARY at Second Stage Theater

Second Stage Theater’s world premiere production of Kate Douglas’ The Apiary, directed by Kate Whoriskey, officially opened last night, February 13.

The production has been extended one week and will now run through Sunday, March 3rd at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater.

The play, which is the centerpiece production of Second Stage’s inaugural NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL, features Stephanie Crousillat (West Side Story), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Carmen M. Herlihy(Second Stage’s Bachelorette), Obie Award-winner April Matthis (The Piano Lesson, Toni Stone), Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award nominee Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black, CSC’s A Month in the Country), and Nimene Wureh, making her New York theatre and off-Broadway debut.



22 years in the future, two lab assistants hatch a plan that could change the world. All they need are a few volunteers. A raucous and provocative world premiere by Kate Douglas about sacrifice, ambition, and honeybees, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Clyde's).

THE APIARY features scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, Lighting Design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Christopher Darbassie and casting by the Telsey Office.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas