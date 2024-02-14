SIX's Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss Bring New Musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE? to the West End

From the multi-award-winning writers of SIX, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, comes their all-new second musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? This Big Fancy Musical follows two besties through the ups, and mostly downs, of their dating lives in the era of Tinder (and Bumble and Grindr and Hinge and Feeld). This musical extravaganza about love, dating, friendship – and bees – explores the weird and wonderful hilariousness of being single.

Performances run Tuesday 27th August 2024 – Thursday 13th February 2025 at the Garrick Theatre.

A celebration of friendship and love, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? asks how two super interesting, super cool, super fun pals could possibly still be single?!? This extraordinary and totally unexplainable situation faced by our fabulous duo is made even more complicated by the fact that, on a completely unrelated note, they also need to find a really great topic for their next musical.

Lead casting has been announced.

Jo Foster (& Juliet; Just For One Day, West End;) will return from the show’s early workshop to co-star in this epic musical for the ages. They will be seen alongside the newly cast Leesa Tulley (SIX, UK Tour; Kin, Theatro Technis) as their bff. Together they will navigate the difficult modern dating world and how to flirt with your Deliveroo driver, all with their best friend firmly by their side. They are joined on stage by Noah Thomas (Everything Now, Netflix; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End). The ensemble casting is to be announced.

Featuring epic pop and musical-inspired songs by the dynamic writing team of Marlow & Moss, and high-energy choreography by Ellen Kane (Matilda the Musical, Working Title Films; Dear England, National Theatre/West End), WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is set to dazzle the dating world this autumn.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss comment, This is ultimately a musical about two friends, their desire for love, and how they deal with loneliness. We hope people come away feeling super uplifted. And we hope they text someone the second they leave the theatre saying ‘omigosh just fyi i love you soooo much!!!!’

The powerhouse producing team includes Kenny Wax, a past President of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT). He has 25 years of experience working across award-winning and hit shows in the West End, on Broadway and all over the world. His work includes Mischief Theatre productions The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and about to open in the West End, Mind Mangler, Marlow and Moss’ Tony Award-winning global hit SIX currently running in London, New York, Toronto, and on a UK and North American tour, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, based on the book by Kate Pankhurst, which continues its UK tour. Kenny’s Olivier Award-winning shows include Top Hat, Once On This Island, Hey Duggee and The Worst Witch. He is thrilled to be a Producer on Toby and Lucy's second show.

Ameena Hamid is a producer and general manager who was named Best Producer at the Black British Theatre Awards 2022 for her work on the critically acclaimed production of The Wiz. Hamid is just 23 and having started her West End career in 2020, she is the youngest producer to work on the West End. Producer Credits include: Woman Life Freedom! (GDIF); Invisible (59E59TH); The Wiz (Hope Mill Theatre). Co Producer and Associate Producer credits include: Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick Theatre & UK Tour); Dick Whittington (Phoenix Theatre); Death Drop (Criterion Theatre and Garrick Theatre).

George Stiles is a multi-award-winning writer who has worked on Honk! (National Theatre/UK Tour and Worldwide); Mary Poppins (West End, Broadway, International and UK Tour) and Cameron Mackintosh’s new version of Half A Sixpence (Chichester Festival Theatre and West End). George is also one of the producers of SIX, a journey that has brought him deep joy, helping to guide Marlow & Moss’ breakout hit around the world. With his writing partner,

Anthony Drewe, his passion for nurturing new musical theatre is celebrated through the annual Stiles+Drewe Prize.

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is produced by Kenny Wax, George Stiles and Ameena Hamid. The production is directed by Lucy Moss; the Choreographer is Ellen Kane; the Orchestrator, Vocal Arranger and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton; the Set Designer is Moi Tran; Max Johns is the Costume Designer; the Lighting Designer is Jai Morjaria; the Sound Designer is Paul Gatehouse; and the team is completed by Future Cut as music production. The production manager is Phoebe Bath with the casting direction from Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price from Harry Blumenau Casting.