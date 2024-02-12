Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, February 13

The cast of Jelly's Last Jam at New York City Center meets the press

The cast of The Great Gatsby on Broadway meets the press

Wednesday, February 14

The cast of Children of Eden at Lincoln Center meets the press

Friday, February 16

The cast of Clue on tour meets the press

Saturday, February 17

Broadway dims its lights in memory of Chita Rivera

Sunday, February 18

Children of Eden in concert at Lincoln Center

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Poses for Portraits Ahead of Previews

by Nicole Rosky

The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, coming to Broadway! Check out new portraits of the cast here!. (more...)

Video: Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month

by Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last week to celebrate Black History Month with an all-star concert. The evening focused on Black influence, impact, and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

Video: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Water for Elephants is gearing up for its Broadway run! The company just met the press ahead fo the start of previews and you can check out what they had to say about rehearsals so far below!

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out photos from opening night of Oh, Mary! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. . (more...)

Andrew Barth Feldman, Krysta Rodriguez, Antonio Cipriano and More Will Take Part in 13: THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert

by Nicole Rosky

Andrew Barth Feldman, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, and Zneefrock Productions will present 13: The Musical as a benefit concert for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center. (more...)

Broadway-Bound SMASH Gets Workshop Presentation; Characters Revealed

by Sidney Paterra

SMASH is soon heading to Broadway, but first, it's getting a workshop, which was presented in NYC this week. Check out who's who in the presentations!. (more...)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch New National Tours

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld has learned that new touring productions of both Dear Evan Hansen and The Addams Family will hit the road as part of the 2024/2025 touring season.. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date

by Michael Major

Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE COLOR PURPLE movie musical will make its streaming debut on Max next week. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film is a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience, adapted from the beloved novel and the Broadway musical.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!