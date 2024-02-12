Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, February 13
|
Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Poses for Portraits Ahead of Previews
|
Video: Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
|
Video: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out photos from opening night of Oh, Mary! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. . (more...)
Andrew Barth Feldman, Krysta Rodriguez, Antonio Cipriano and More Will Take Part in 13: THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert
by Nicole Rosky
Andrew Barth Feldman, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, and Zneefrock Productions will present 13: The Musical as a benefit concert for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center. (more...)
Broadway-Bound SMASH Gets Workshop Presentation; Characters Revealed
by Sidney Paterra
SMASH is soon heading to Broadway, but first, it's getting a workshop, which was presented in NYC this week. Check out who's who in the presentations!. (more...)
THE ADDAMS FAMILY & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch New National Tours
by Joshua Wright
BroadwayWorld has learned that new touring productions of both Dear Evan Hansen and The Addams Family will hit the road as part of the 2024/2025 touring season.. (more...)
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Sets Max Streaming Premiere Date
by Michael Major
Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE COLOR PURPLE movie musical will make its streaming debut on Max next week. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film is a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience, adapted from the beloved novel and the Broadway musical.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Look, I made a hat...
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You