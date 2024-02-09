Andrew Barth Feldman, Krysta Rodriguez, Antonio Cipriano  and More Will Take Part in 13: THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert

The special event will be held on March 3, 2024.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Andrew Barth Feldman, Krysta Rodriguez, Antonio Cipriano  and More Will Take Part in 13: THE MUSICAL Benefit Concert Today it was announced that Andrew Barth Feldman, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, and Zneefrock Productions will present 13: The Musical as a benefit concert for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in honor of Feldman’s late mother who previously served as Headmaster of LWA. Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Goldman alongside an all-star studded cast, this gem of a musical has a little more homework to do.

13 in Concert will take place on March 3, 2024 at 7:00pm at Lawrence Woodmere Academy on Long Island. Tickets are on sale now.

The cast includes Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings) as Evan, Kuhoo Verma (Netflix’s Murder Mystery, Plan B) as Patrice, Krysta Rodriguez (Into the Woods, The Addams Family) as Lucy, Ryan J. Haddad (Hi, Are You Single, Netflix’s The Politician) as Archie, Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Disney Plus’s National Treasure) as Brett, Gracie Lawrence (Lawrence the Band) as Charlotte, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen) as Malcolm, Alyssa Wray (American Idol) as Cassie, Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Eddie, Sophia James (American Idol) as Molly, Frankie Rodriguez (Disney Plus’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Richie, and Joe Serafini (Disney Plus’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Simon.

“The last time I sang on the stage of what was to become the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center, I was a sophomore in High School about to do Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and I sang "Here I Come," a cut song from 13,” says Andrew Barth Feldman. “This show is a lifelong favorite of mine and so many in my generation, and the support from the writers has overwhelmed me. My mom was an expert in bringing people from all walks of life together to just have fun and celebrate, and that's exactly what we're going to do. We'll be using the money to create scholarships, fund masterclasses, enhance the technology of the theater, and turn Lawrence Woodmere Academy into an arts destination focusing on theatre for social change. It's ten full circles all circling each other. I love my mom, I love these people, I love 13, and boy oh boy I hope you'll join us for the party!”

13 features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn.

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

13 in Concert is produced by Andrew Barth Feldman, Zneefrock Productions and Lawrence Woodmere Academy, with music direction by Daniel Rudin.

13 is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN

Andrew Barth Feldman (he/him) is a multi-talented actor and musician known best for his starring role on Broadway as the title character Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at age sixteen. He can be seen as Percy in the raunchy summer comedy No Hard Feelings alongside Jennifer Lawrence, which was released on June 23 to rave reviews (that's his smushed face on those posters). After winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theater Award (the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, Andrew made his Broadway debut and later went on to star on-screen in Netflix’s A Tourist's Guide to Love, the Disney+ hit show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and the cult pandemic hit “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” When he’s not on stage or on-screen, he’s a passionate musician; his debut album, “Penn Station,” has just been released on all streaming platforms.

THE ZNEEFROCK PRODUCTIONS

Zneefrock Productions is a theatre company founded by Andrew Barth Feldman and run entirely by young people raising money for charity. This is their sixth season, having produced The Last Five Years (2018), Be More Chill (2018), Gender Bent (2017), Seussical (2017), SW: A New(sical) Hope (2016), All You Need: A Celebration of The Beatles (2015) and Cabaret for NYCA (2014). Zneefrock Productions has raised over $50,000 for charity in its years of activity.

MORE ABOUT THE BARBRA BARTH FELDMAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s auditorium, Hessel Hall, was renamed the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center in 2020, and underwent renovations after the school raised over $100,000 to improve music classrooms, add new dance and yoga studios and a performance rehearsal space, and upgraded private lesson rooms. The renovations were completed in September.




