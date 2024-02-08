Video: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway

"[Doing theatre again] feels like home- like coming back to my happy place. It's not as scary as I thought it would be," said Grant Gustin, who will make his Broadway debut in Water for Elephants.

The new musical, based on the New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

"The novel has such texture and tapestry that it gives you a lot of information to build your character off of. A lot of times when you do a musical, the book can be kinda minimal, because we want to move through and get to the songs," explained Gregg Edelman. "With this wonderful novel in our back pocket, we have so much information and history. It really helps fill out all corners of the characters."

The company just met the press ahead fo the start of previews and you can check out what they had to say about rehearsals so far below!