THE ADDAMS FAMILY & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch New National Tours

Both productions are expected to play cities across the country during the 2024/25 touring season.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

BroadwayWorld has learned that new touring productions of both Dear Evan Hansen and The Addams Family will hit the road as part of the 2024/2025 touring season. The productions are not related or being produced by the same entities, though a season announcement by the Broadway touring season in Dallas tied together their announcements.

The Addams Family tour will be a non-equity production produced by Big League Productions. Their recent tours include productions of Legally Blonde, Little Women, and The Cher Show.

No additional details on the new tour of Dear Evan Hansen were announced as part of the season announcement. 

The Dear Evan Hansen tour currently has dates scheduled in 2024, while The Addams Family tour is currently scheduled for 2025.

The Addams Family had its world premiere in Chicago in 2009, followed by a Broadway production in 2010. A revised touring production was launched in 2011 which has been the template production for the licensed script and score and further international productions.

The musical has book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway December 4th, 2016.  It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The production's Equity/first national tour ended its run July 2023.

Casting, creative teams, and complete touring dates will be announced at a later date.



