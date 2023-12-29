Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 29th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 29, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Saturday, December 30, 2023

I Need That and Some Like It Hot close on Broadway

Video: AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate

by Team BWW

At AMDA, students curate their artistic journey according to their goals, interests and skill sets. While on campus with world-renowned faculty guiding them, they discover their own voice, develop their talent and learn how to succeed beyond the classroom. Follow along as three recent graduates walk you through a day in the life of an undergraduate student.. (more...)

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

by Team BWW

Who made the Top 3? Who did the judges save? Find out! Watch now!

Interview: How HAMILTON Standby Marc delaCruz Took on Two Different Roles in the Same Night

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In an exclusive interview, Marc delaCruz discusses the experience of stepping into multiple roles at Hamilton on Broadway.. (more...)

Interview: Jenna Lea Rosen Is Bringing Jo March Into the 21st Century in JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld checks in with Jenna Lea Rosen to learn more about Jo – The Little Women Musical, her take on the classic character, and so much more.. (more...)

Why Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

by Michael Major

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the surprise cameo in The Color Purple and why she didn't make one herself. While she turned down a potential appearance in the film, the media mogul thinks that Whoopi Goldberg's cameo is 'more special' in the film.. (more...)

THE BOOK OF MORMON Passes JERSEY BOYS to Become Broadway's 12th Longest Running Show

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tonight, Broadway’s The Book of Mormon plays its 4643rd performance, passing Jersey Boys to become the 12th longest running show in Broadway history.. (more...)

Videos: Watch Tituss Burgess, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform at the Kennedy Center Honors

by Michael Major

This year's honorees include Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick. Watch videos of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, Marc Shaiman, Cynthia Erivo, Christine Baranski, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Gladys Knight now!. (more...)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a Brooklyn-based playwright and producer and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist who is currently represented on Broadway by his play, Appropriate. Recent theater credits include The Comeuppance, currently playing at the Signature Theatre, Girls (Yale Rep), Everybody (Signature Theatre), War (Yale Rep; Lincoln Center/LCT3), Gloria (Vineyard Theatre), Appropriate (Obie Award; Signature Theatre), An Octoroon (Obie Award; Soho Rep, Theatre for a New Audience), and Neighbors (The Public Theater). He was showrunner, executive producer, and writer for HULU/FX’s drama series, Kindred, based on Octavia E. Butler’s groundbreaking novel. He currently teaches at Yale University and serves as Vice President of the Dramatists Guild council and on the boards of Soho Rep, Park Avenue Armory, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Honors include a USA Artists fellowship, a Guggenheim fellowship, the MacArthur fellowship, the Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Jude Law

Ted Danson

Amanda Green

Patricia Clarkson

