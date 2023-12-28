Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Prayer for the French Republic is now running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Previews are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" This celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other is about history, home and the effects of an ancient hatred.

"She is such a controlling, wonderfully accomplished person, who is grappling with a lot of fear and anxiety and a growing world situation that is forcing her to make a decision that she doesn't want to make," explained Betsy Aidem, who plays Marcelle. "The fiercest part of her and the most delicate part coexist."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here!






