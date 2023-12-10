Video: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway

Prayer for the French Republic will open on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" This celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other is about history, home and the effects of an ancient hatred. 

"I think the universality of this story is so important at this moment right now," Betsy Aidem told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I couldn't be happier to be a part of this play."

"This crisis of  antisemitism has been with us as a species for a long time," added Anthony Edwards. "What do artists do? They write about what's really important to them. Josh Harmon is exploring this crisis in the most personal way."

Watch below as they are joined by the rest of the comapny to meet the press ahead of the start of Broadway previews.
 
 






Recommended For You