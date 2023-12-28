Video: AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate

Follow along as three recent graduates walk you through a day in the life of an undergraduate student.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

For more than 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has launched some of the most successful careers in theatre, film and television. ​​AMDA's Undergraduate, Graduate, Certificate and Extension Programs support, teach and guide artists focused in all areas of the performing arts including actors, singers, dancers, content creators, writers and producers. 

At AMDA, students curate their artistic journey according to their goals, interests and skill sets. While on campus with world-renowned faculty guiding them, they discover their own voice, develop their talent and learn how to succeed beyond the classroom. Follow along as three recent graduates walk you through a day in the life of an undergraduate student.

Allison Shepard, BFA Music Theatre

Taking classes like Intro to Guitar, Vocal Coaching and Industry and Networking, Allison is confident she’s learning everything she needs to know about moving forward in the entertainment industry. “AMDA gives you such an incredible opportunity because you spend all day working and learning and becoming a better artist and then you have the opportunity at night to bring everything you’ve learned into a beautiful piece of theater.” Watch her prepare to play Jo March in AMDA’s BFA Musical Little Women. 

Akhei Togan, BFA Acting

Akhei feels blessed that AMDA provides an environment where he can portray his art in a multitude of ways. It is through his different classes and training that he can continue to challenge himself and create believable characters onstage for an audience. Follow him as he shares his thoughts through a varied class schedule of Screenwriting, Stage Combat and Media Training for the Actor before performing in a mainstage production of Romulus Linney’s comedic drama Holy Ghosts.  

MaCall Berger, BFA Dance Theatre

The “amazing” faculty at AMDA have taught MaCall invaluable lessons on stage presence, performance, and how to continually improve as an artist. Follow her day on campus which includes: Ballet, Hip Hop and Kinetic Storytelling, a class designed to show students how to choreograph and film dance routines for camera. All of this contributes to her preparation to perform in a moving dance concert entitled Treelogy. “AMDA has prepared me in the best way possible…I already feel ready to take on the world.”

AMDA College of the Performing Arts is committed to providing an unsurpassed performing arts education to a diverse community of creative artists. AMDA serves as both school and stage, where students are given the support and opportunity to define their own personal objectives and to develop and refine their own distinctive artistic voices. 

Visit amda.edu to learn more!



