Videos: Watch Tituss Burgess, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS last night.

This year's honorees include Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry GibbQueen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick.

Watch videos of Lin-Manuel MirandaAriana DeBoseTituss BurgessDove CameronMarc ShaimanCynthia Erivo, Christine BaranskiDee Dee Bridgewater, and Gladys Knight below!

The Gloria Estefan-hosted special included additional performances from Ben Platt, Chloe Bailey, and more. Click here to watch the full special and check out highlights below!

Watch Cynthia Erivo perform "Alfie" for Dionne Warwick:

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Marc Shaiman honor with a musical tribute Billy Crystal:

Watch The Clark Sisters perform "I've Know Where I've Been" from Hairspray during a tribute to Queen Latifah:

Watch Tituss Burgess, Susan Graham, and Christine Baranski sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" for Renée Fleming:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform a Bee Gees Medley here:

Watch Debbie Allen honor Dionne Warwick:

Watch Gladys Knight sing "Say a Little Prayer" for Dionne Warwick here:

Watch Dee Dee Bridgewater and Terence Blanchard perform "The Star-Spangled Banner":

Watch a clip of Dove Cameron performing "Light in the Piazza" for Renee Flemming here:



