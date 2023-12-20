 Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 20th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Wednesday, December 20- The cast of Roundabout Theater Company's Jonah meets the press.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of APPROPRIATE

by Bruce Glikas

See photos of the cast walking the red carpet at opening night of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate on Broadway!

Photos: Go Inside APPROPRIATE Opening Night Curtain Call

by Bruce Glikas

Go inside the curtain call of opening night of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate on Broadway. See photos below!

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 3!

by Team BWW

Vote now for the Top 3 contestants of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage season two! (more...)

Photos: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Meets the Press

by A.A. Cristi

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN celebrated its launch on Thursday, December 14 with an opening night “green” carpet event. See photos! (more...)

HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

by Stephi Wild

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for Hadestown will be available for performances through September 1, 2024. (more...)

Meet the Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, began performances last night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/17/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/17/2023.. (more...)

Cecily Strong, David Zayas, and More Will Lead BROOKLYN LAUNDRY at Manhattan Theatre Club

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Will New NYC Congestion Tolls Affect Broadway Attendance?

by Sidney Paterra

Forbes reports that upcoming changes to congestion pricing, as approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority earlier this month, could have a major effect on Broadway audiences who commute by car.. (more...)

Review Roundup: THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks & More; What Did the Critics Think?

by Michael Major

Read the reviews for The Color Puprle movie musical starring Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins and more. Find out what critics thought of the Oprah Winfrey's new film now! (more...)

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque recently made her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 32 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 17 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] in 2020 with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Alison Luff

David Cook

Catherine Porter

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!