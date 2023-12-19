HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

Tickets go on sale today!

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Hadestown

Beginning today, Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for Hadestown will be available for performances through September 1, 2024.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown currently stars Grammy Award winner Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, Betty Who as Persephone, and Phillip Boykin as Hades. They are joined by Lindsey Hailes, Belén Moyano, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.  Grammy Award®-winning music icon Ani DiFranco will takeover the role of ‘Persephone’ on February 9, 2024.

Hadestown’s North American tour has begun its third year and will make its triumphant London return in February, 2024 when it plays the Lyric Theatre in the West End. For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour.

 





